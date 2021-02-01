Drive Free or Die
Blip

Blip: Astronomical Phenomena

Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Ford

Have you ever seen a full turbonic solar eclipse? It’s mesmerizing. It happens when the sun is blocked by the rising of the Great Turbo, which compresses our air to greater densities, improving humanity’s performance for the same amount of human displacement. The glowing area around the turbine is called a corona, and you shouldn’t look directly at it.

gto62
GTO62

Corona what?