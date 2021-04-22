Blip: Another Perk Of Earth

Photo : NASA (or aliens)

It’s Earth Day! If you’re unfamiliar, it’s sort of like Neptune Day but instead of celebrating a boring-ass gas giant where you can’t get a decent drink anywhere, it’s about Earth, a wet, rocky world that has every drink ever made in the history of the time on it, at least as far as we know. Also, it’s the only planet in the entire known universe that builds cars as we know them. Have a favorite car? This is where it was made, pal. Also, it’s where I live! So, if you’re around Earth, come say hello!