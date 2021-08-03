Today we have a pic from a guest photographer, Shoshana, who saw this truck in NYC and was curious about what might be inside, based on the name. Sure, there’s a fish on the back, so it’s likely full of fish, but the “meat without feet” criteria could allow for snakes and whales and dolphins and manatees and seals and urchins and maybe slugs and snails, even though I know sometimes their lower bodies are called a “foot,” it’s not exactly a foot, and the name implies plural feet anyway.
Anyway, feel free to wonder along. Also, those are some robust clearance lights.
DISCUSSION
Hagfish, a.k.a. slime eel or snot snake. Their bodies barf up a thick mucus when they’re startled, and four years ago a truck carrying 7,500lbs of them rear ended a car in Oregon. The road and car looked like, well, many inappropriate metaphors. I might have read about that here. If not, look it up.