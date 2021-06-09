Blip: Advanced Cramming

Photo : Fiat/Autominded.net

I’ve never been ashamed of my difficult trunk fetishes, which is why I appreciate when car brochures go out of their way to demonstrate exactly how you can pack the crap out of a tiny and/or weird-shaped trunk. The folded backseat part is easy, whatI’m impressed with is the severe tetrising used to fill that tiny trunk that’s already half-filled with fuel tank and spare tire.