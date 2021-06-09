Blip: Advanced Cramming

I’ve never been ashamed of my difficult trunk fetishes, which is why I appreciate when car brochures go out of their way to demonstrate exactly how you can pack the crap out of a tiny and/or weird-shaped trunk. The folded backseat part is easy, whatI’m impressed with is the severe tetrising used to fill that tiny trunk that’s already half-filled with fuel tank and spare tire.
DISCUSSION
That’s an early 500D pictured, with the more square fuel tank on the LH side. All of the later variants have a cylindrical tank that sits in the center of the under-bonnet area (my 66 500F is pictured here), making it a lot harder to fit a rectangular suitcase.