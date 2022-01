This 1960 Borgward brochure does something a lot of car brochures of the era did: shove the car out in the middle of some sorta-wild field and just, you know, leave it there. It’s not clear how the car got there, how it’s going to leave, what it’s doing there, or why. Lots of times it’s just a good way to make a new car feel like an abandoned heap you found in the woods. I never get tired of these.