Blip: A Picture But Not A Replica

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
1
Illustration for article titled Blip: A Picture But Not A Replica
Image: AC

Some cars have become so iconic that you kind of forget what they actually look like, and I think the Cobra, with all the slightly-altered replicas out there, is one of those. It’s a great-looking car! Minimal yet dramatic, athletic and powerful while still looking approachable. It’s interesting to compare it to the car that gave it its basic body (but not the engine), the AC Ace:

Image: AC
Once the Cobra got that big Ford block, everything kind of plumped up, a bit, huh?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

nettns4
nettns

Did Shelby ever consider other roadsters as the basis of the Cobra? I wonder why he went with the AC. Was there a similar donor body for the Shelby Daytona Coupe?