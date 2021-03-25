Blip: A Picture But Not A Replica

Image : AC

Some cars have become so iconic that you kind of forget what they actually look like, and I think the Cobra, with all the slightly-altered replicas out there, is one of those. It’s a great-looking car! Minimal yet dramatic, athletic and powerful while still looking approachable. It’s interesting to compare it to the car that gave it its basic body (but not the engine), the AC Ace:

Image : AC

Advertisement

Once the Cobra got that big Ford block, everything kind of plumped up, a bit, huh?