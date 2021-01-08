Blip: A Magical Time

If you hear any Olds going on and on about the 1960s, one thing they usually forget to mention while they’re distracted going on and on about the Beatles is that it was effectively the last era when Volvo and Ferrari were selling cars you could mistake for one another at a small distance.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
I miss the days where a large portion of the cars could be considered ‘art’ vs. ‘appliance’.
New design languages just don’t seem to have much in the way of soul.
I’m going to go yell at some clouds now.