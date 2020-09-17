I’m a big fan of the sleek, rear-engined Fiat 850 Spider, and while I know it’s a small car, something about this picture makes it seem really, really small. I think that something is that I can’t stop imagining that those people are trying to read the license plate of the car in front of them. Or maybe a funny bumper sticker.
DISCUSSION
Is that a cardboard cutout of Dick Van Dyke behind the wheel? Or is it just some 8 year old with a giant melon for a head?
On a different note, can I actually say Dick Van Dyke here?