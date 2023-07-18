The 10 Best Racing Games For The Nintendo Switch

Credit: Digital Foundry via YouTube

Sega’s Virtua Racing was one of the earliest polygonal racing games alongside the likes of Hard Drivin’ and Winning Run, and certainly the first to properly convey a smooth sense of speed. While Virtua Racing had been ported from Sega’s CG Board arcade tech to consoles multiple times through the ’90s and early 2000s, until M2's Sega Ages release on Switch in 2019 it was never recreated in “arcade perfect” fashion. In fact, the Switch port plays even better than the 1992 original, because M2 doubled the framerate to 60 frames per second, while also adding support for up to eight-player (!) local multiplayer.

This is the kind of faithful remaster for modern platforms we’d love to see Sega exercise for the rest of its golden-era ’90s racers, like Daytona USA, Sega Rally and Scud Race, but for now at least we got Virtua Racing. I highly recommend watching Digital Foundry’s John Linneman compare the game’s various releases in the video above.

