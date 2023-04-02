V8 Roadtrip, PHEVs Over EVs: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week

Car Culture

V8 Roadtrip, PHEVs Over EVs: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week

This week is a mashup of random automotive oddities, from a sketchy CTS-V wagon to a rare Bricklin SV-1 owned by a ventriloquist.

By
Lawrence Hodge
Image for article titled V8 Roadtrip, PHEVs Over EVs: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week
Image: Jay Leno’s Garage YouTube

This week’s best videos are an odd collection of cool cars that highlight what’s best about YouTube. You can find great things to watch if you search hard enough. There’s one YouTuber who’s setting out to buy another YouTuber’s car. If that doesn’t strike your fancy, how about a cool muscle car retro review from MotorWeek’s retro reviews — the gift that keeps on giving? You can also check out how car buying was over 30 years ago.

So sit back, relax, and get lost with us as we look through a handful of the best automotive videos YouTube has to offer this week. Enjoy!

A Hyundai Santa Cruz With a Lift Kit

Lifted 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Is The Santa Cruz Better With A Lift?

A Hyundai Santa Cruz with beefy off road tires and a two inch lift is something I didn’t think I’d ever see. But Ben Hardy went to check one out at Murdock Hyundai of Lindon, Utah. It’s a unique build done up by the dealer. Unfortunately it’ll cost whoever is going to buy it. The dealer started with a Santa Cruz SEL Premium with the turbo engine, which stickers for $39,290. But with the add-ons, the dealer is expecting someone to drop $42,579 for it. A lot of money for not quite a lot of “truck.”

A V8 Road Trip

This road makes Richard Hammond cry | V8 road trip Pt.1

Richard Hammond has some spare time on his hands. The cancellation of The Grand Tour means he can focus on doing content for Drive Tribe, which isn’t a bad thing. Currently Hammond is is traversing the UK’s beautiful Lake District on a V8 road trip. It consists of an imported Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody that was originally black but they wrapped blue, and an X308 (1997-2003) Jaguar XJR piloted by Hammond. It’s a fantastic video.

One YouTuber Buying Another’s Cadillac CTS-V Wagon as a Daily Driver

I Bought A CTS-V Wagon From A Shady Used Car Salesman 700 Miles Away! Flew With Tools To Drive Home!

LegitStreetCars has been daily driving a Tesla Model S for the last few years. EVs are quick, but nothing beats the exhaust burble of a V8. Which is probably what led him to drop $30,000 on Hoovie’s Garage CTS-V Wagon. While cool, Hoovie’s picked it up for a song because of its questionable history. It had 67,000 miles and a salvage title when he bought it.

A 900 Horsepower Ford Escape EV

Battery Powered Steering and Five Radiators | 900hp Electric Escape Project

For the last few months, Aging Wheels has been working on a project that is pretty bonkers. He’s taken a first generation Ford Escape and is converting it into an EV with 900 horsepower. This latest upload shows him performing random installation of parts. It was supposed to be about him installing the batteries but they hadn’t come in yet. It should be a hell of a build when it’s finished.

A Reminder of How Scary Some Car Repairs Are

Customer States Truck Was Stolen And Driven Until The Wheel Fell Off | Just Rolled In

If you’re unfamiliar with Just Rolled In, you shouldn’t be. It highlights often horrid examples of disrepair on vehicles. From a stolen Ford pickup whose thief drove it so long the wheel and its hub fell off to a poorly installed Jeep lift kit, theres some scary stuff.

Jeff Dunham Has a Bricklin SV-1

Jeff Dunham’s Under Appreciated 1975 Bricklin SV-1

For reasons that still escape me, Jeff Dunham is one of the highest paid comedians in the world. That wealth has allowed him to own a rather rare, and depending on who you talk to, unknown car in the Bricklin SV-1. Dunham lets Jay Leno’s Garage check out this gull-winged V8 powered blast from the past.

Boring Cars That Are Fun

Boring Cars that are Fun to Drive

Donut Media has some interesting takes on some cars they think are boring but are also fun to drive. Apparently they’re looking for something cheap to buy and wanted an old Nissan 350Z. But they’re so old now that nearly all of the cheap ones are full of mods, have salvage titles, or both. They have some cars that you would expect on a list like this, like the Honda Fit and sixth gen Honda Civic. But there are a few unexpected choices like the Volvo S80 or first gen Toyota Sequoia.

Car Buying in the 1980s

Buying a car in 1986

Vampire Robot has a great collection of videos showcasing daily life from decades prior. One interesting video I came across this week was a video taken down in Florida by a local news station. The station was at a local car lot getting footage of sales people trying to sell cars. It’s interesting in that you get to see just how cheap cars were back then and some of the hold school sales tactics sales people would use. And this sales guy is almost a poster-child of an old car salesman. From the unbuttoned shirt with gold chains and taco meat chest hair showing, to the big aviator sunglasses, the guy screams sketchy car lot.

The Argument for Plug-In Hybrids

Why the Latest Plug-In Hybrids are Better Than Long-Range EV’s - TheSmokingTire

We need more plug-in hybrids. The argument in favor of them is pretty strong. While I wont get into that here, I’ll let The Smoking Tire do it for me. Matt Farah and Zack Klapman highlight why some plug-in hybrid models may be better than some EVs equipped with longer range batteries.

MotorWeek’s Review of the 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8

2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8 | Retro Review

Not much is better than a good ol’ fashioned MotorWeek retro review. The long running televised auto magazine’s latest entry in its retro review playlist is an excellent review of the the first irritation of what would become a performance icon, the 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8. A big 6.4 liter V8 and 425 horsepower was wild in the mid 2000s.

In case you missed it:

