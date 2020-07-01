Bentley's Green Interior Looks Like A Sexy Reptile Villain's Lair And I Love It

2021 Bentley Bentayga cockpit in Cumbrian Green Photo : Bentley

The Bentley Bentayga’s not really my cup of drool, but we had to check in on what was getting changed for the 2021 redesign. I’m glad I did, because get a load of this reptilian green-on-green gorgeousness.

The $160,000-plus Bentayga is the Bentley SUV, which you probably knew, and the new-for-2021 model is getting revisions to make it plusher. You can read big B’s press release if you’re really interested in the specifics. It basically boils down to: “The very latest onboard technology and an even more cosseting cabin, the new model is significantly revised both inside and out.”

Cosset me up in this sexy Ninja Turtle trim, please!

You should futz around on Bentley’s car configurator yourself if you feel like indulging your creativity a little bit. There are so many cosmetic options to pick from that you could easily burn a good chunk of your workday playing around on there.



Meanwhile, I’m pleased to see Bentley was brave enough to do a photoset of this vehicle in green-on-green because it really is kind of awesome. Bentley has eight different green paint options but what you’re looking at here appears to be Alpine Green with a Cumbrian Green interior.

I thought Cumbria might have been a type of cucumber, but no, it’s a place in England. That makes more sense I guess.

The diamond-etched aluminum paired with it for these pictures kind of plays off the quilted leather and gives the whole cab here a very reptilian vibe. But let’s all agree that it wasn’t weird for me to be thinking about cucumbers staring at this much greenery.

