Tesla Decides Now Is The Right Time To Charge More For The Model X

Model X crossovers are seeing a $5,000 price increase across the board.

Andy Kalmowitz
eats are visible in the interior of a Tesla Model X suv on Santana Row in the Silicon Valley, San Jose, California, January 3, 2020.
Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

Between falling sales, shrinking market share and its CEO distracted by ruining the lives of millions of Americans, Tesla is in a weird spot right now. However, that doesn’t seem to have stopped it from increasing the price of its Model X crossover, one of the oldest vehicles it makes.

Now, if you want to get into a Model X, with its ancient looks and dumb ass doors, you’ll have to fork over $84,990. That’s a $5,000 jump over its previous $79,990 price tag. The price jump is similar for the flagship Model X Plaid. Its price goes from $94,990 to $99,990, according to Reuters. The reason for these price hikes? Tesla thought of a higher number, we assume. The Model S, which used to cost the same exact money as the Model X, did not see a price hike. It’s still $79,990 for the All-Wheel Drive model and $94,990 for the Plaid.

This isn’t really anything new for Tesla. Elon Musk’s car company is constantly changing prices up and down across its lineup. Back in December, Tesla increased Model S prices to the ones I previously mentioned. They represented a $5,000 bump.

Earlier this year, Tesla said it was working to reduce car production costs, saying in January that the average cost of materials and labor for manufacturing its vehicles reached its lowest point in the fourth quarter because of a drop in raw material prices, Reuters reports.

It’s hard to say how well the Model X is selling because Tesla doesn’t break out its sales numbers by individual model. I’ve got to assume that it isn’t very good. In 2024, Tesla says it sold 94,105 Model S sedans, Model X crossovers and Cybertrucks combined. I can’t say what portion of that was the Model X specifically, but I cannot imagine it was a very big number. I mean, that car has been on sale with just one minor refresh since 2015. That’s about 1 billion years in car years, and now buyers get the privilege of giving Musk even more of their money.