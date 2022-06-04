It isn’t stated enough that the victims of road rage are often not the intended target of the perpetrator. Anyone in the immediate vicinity is a potential victim. Once someone decides to drive recklessly, they introduce an entirely unnecessary risk to their own life and the lives of everyone around them. An incident last month in Austin, Texas perfectly illustrates how everyone on the road is put at risk by a criminally aggressive driver.

Reddit user u/DexFPV posted dashcam footage of an incident he was involved in. The incident came to a crescendo on East U.S. Route 290 near the interchange with State Highway 130. The video begins with the driver going through an intersection and then getting cut off by a black Infiniti G35. The driver attempts to accelerate away but is pursued by the Infiniti. Driving onto a toll highway also isn’t enough to deter the black sedan’s driver.

The driver increases his speed up to 98 mph but eventually backs off. The Infiniti driver pulls up alongside the dashcam driver with the driver’s side window open. Shockingly, the Infiniti driver has his arm held high out of the window, brandishing an ax. The black sedan speeds down the highway. Then, the G35 slowly moves over into the center lane behind another car. The Infiniti driver slams on the brakes, but it’s too late. The black sedan smashes into the rear of the other vehicle. The impact rips over the rear bumper off the third vehicle as it’s sent off the road and into a roll in a huge roadside ditch.

The Infiniti G35 continues down the highway, but the dashcam car’s driver comes to a stop to assist the driver of the crashed car. In the post’s comments section, he added context to what happened after the video ended:

“Cops showed up. Guy in the car that got hit seemed to be alright, he was walking and talking. While talking to the cops, they got a call that they found the car in an AutoZone parking lot down the road. I asked if they found the guy, and the cop said no, but based on my description of him, “they think they know who he is” lol.”

The roads are already dangerous enough. There doesn’t need to be people simultaneously trying to run people off the road while also distracting themselves. Stay safe out there.