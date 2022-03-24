Tech giant Apple is seemingly on a mission to integrate itself into every aspect of our lives. The company controls the phones we use to talk to each other, the streaming platforms we enjoy and also the payment systems we use to cover the cost of all these luxuries. And now, it wants to invade the solitude of driving.



Advertisement

Apple, which has long been rumored to be working on a car of its own, has begun rolling out support for people to store their driver’s license and car keys on their smartphones.

The software for storing your license and state ID on iPhones has long been in the pipeline. Reports emerged last year that 2022 could finally see Apple roll out the service.

Well now, for anyone in Arizona who doesn’t like carrying their wallet around with them, I’ve got good news. Apple will let you save your driver’s license or state ID straight onto your phone. Neat.

According to a release from Apple, starting today people across Arizona will be able to add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet. Once saved onto the phone, they will be able to use their iPhone or Apple Watch to present it at select TSA security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

While only available for Arizona residents initially, Apple says it has plans to roll the service out to iPhone users in Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and the territory of Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

But that isn’t the only hot news out of Cupertino this morning.



The firm has also partnered with carmakers Genesis and Kia to let you unlock their cars with a tap of your smartphone.

Advertisement

According to The Verge, Apple’s digital car keys will soon arrive on the 2022 Kia Niro, 2022 Genesis G90 and the 2022 Genesis GV60 electric vehicle.

More information on the integration of the tech is expected “in the coming weeks,” but the move will see the two Korean companies follow in the footsteps of BMW. The German car maker was the first marque to let users lock or unlock their cars by holding either their iPhone or Apple Watch near the car’s door handles.

Advertisement

The Verge explained:

“The availability of either feature depends on whether the car supports NFC or the iPhone’s ultra wideband (UWB) tech available in the iPhone 11 and later, which makes it possible to lock and unlock a car with your phone in your pocket or purse.”

Advertisement

With rumors still rife about the prospect of a future Apple Car, it’s clear the company has an interest in the automotive sector. And features like this could offer a glimpse at what any car out of Cupertino may be capable of.

But what do you think, would you like to see your car keys and wallet replaced by a smartphone, or do you hate change?