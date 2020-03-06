Anything You Want To Know About The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster?

Yes, the nose lift is up. I know this picture sucks, but seeing the car street parked with regular commuters kind of cracks me up. Photo : Andrew P Collins

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars. Prev Next View All

The PR firm repping Lamborghini saw fit to loan me an Aventador SVJ Roadster for the weekend, for science. So, yeah, now I have to spend the next few days sweating bullets hoping nobody scratches the $667,661 art piece parked among the normies on my street. I should probably drive it, too!



Having driven it a total of 15 feet so far, from the trailer it was dropped off at to a vaguely suitable parking spot, I can already tell you that the car’s proportions are delightfully preposterous and the thing passes the only supercar test that really matters with flying colors: It stands out. Big time.

Advertisement

Plenty of high-tier cars from more mainstream makes have graced the curbs in front of my apartment but this thing is right up there with the lime green McLaren 675LT and highlighter yellow Mercedes G500 4x4 Squared for brain-frying factor.

“Don’t let it idle too long,” the delivery man mentioned. “And have fun!”

I’ll do a writeup or two after I put a few miles on. Meanwhile, drop some questions into the comments if you’re so inclined.

For baseline info: The color is called Rosso Efesto, engine output is claimed at 770 horsepower and the starting list price is $573,966.

Options on this test rig, as written on the window sticker, include:

Ext detail + fixed Air: $7,100

Hard top in carbon fiber: $5,600

Mirror housings in shiny: $2,800

Style package: $8,400

SVJ Logo - Black: $8,400

Electric & heated seats: $4,200

Internal cross stitching: $1,400

Transparent Protective: $3,500

Interior Logo SVJ colored: $700

New Rims 20/21: $5,200

Visibility and light: $1,800

Travel package: $1,100

Seat belts - Rosso (Red): $1,800

Special Color - Rosso: $14,800

Ad Personam Interior: $14,700

Ad Personam exterior $2,100

GGT: $6,400

Destination Charge: $3,695

I’m not even sure what all that stuff is, but I’ll try and push every button for you until I find out!