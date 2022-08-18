A company tasked with simply transporting the cars of people who are river rafting has allegedly been doing much more than what they were paid to do. The Idaho Statesmen reports the company has been damaging customer cars, disappearing with them, and even putting hundreds and sometimes thousands of miles on customer cars in their possession.

The company is called Wild River Shuttles. According to state records, it was founded in 2021 by Michelle and Tammy Nelson. The premise of the company is simple enough. If you’re planning to go river rafting, you take your vehicle and drop it off at Wild River Shuttles. After agreeing to a take-out point, or a point where you can access the river for the vehicle to be dropped off, you go on your way and Wild River Shuttles agrees to bring you your vehicle at the agreed-upon place and time. Except that’s not all they were doing.



Bad reviews and allegations against the company have piled up. Customers reported bad communication regarding their vehicles with the company, money missing, and even vehicle damage. One customer in their review said they left a tracking device on their vehicle. They tracked their truck being driven 113 miles pulling a trailer. The complaint read: “We had a vehicle with a tracking device on it and that truck was driven up to 113 mph with a dual axle 18-foot trailer behind it. UNACCEPTABLE. When I emailed the company about this they ignored me.”

This is in addition to another customer claiming the company put 1,400 miles on their car when it was in their possession.



Another man who spoke with the Stateman, Paul Beckford, hired Wild River Shuttles to bring his vehicles to an agreed-upon point after he and some friends came back from a six-day, 80-mile rafting trip. Beckford hired the company to bring five vehicles. Only one was waiting for him and his group after their trip.

“The idea that you’re in the middle of nowhere and your cars aren’t there has always scared me, ” he said.



Another consumer complaint filed against the company says that the company totaled a customer’s van and then left it on the side of the highway, abandoned. Suffice to say, this isn’t a company you want to deal with. Things have gotten so bad it caught the attention of the state attorney general.



While one of the Nelsons confirmed that the business has been closed and over $14,000 in refunds have been given, that hasn’t stopped the state attorney general from opening an investigation. The AGs office is demanding that the Nelsons “hand over a list of their assets along with details about their company’s unfulfilled contracts and verbal agreements between June 1 and July 31, ” according to the Stateman. But the Nelsons are dragging their feet in handing over the information, claiming a death in the family is keeping them from getting everything together. It’s all a wild story of just how terrible company can be to its customers. You can read the whole thing here.