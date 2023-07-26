The Airline's Industry Staffing Shortage Might Not Be Resolve For The Next Decade

The frequent sprees of delays and cancellations for airline passengers might become the new normal. Airlines have been accused of scheduling more flights than their workforce can realistically manage. CBS News reports that the aviation industry faces a shortage of 32,000 people across crucial operational positions. The U.S. Department of Transportation is now investigating several airlines suspected of practicing unrealistic scheduling.

There is currently a need for 32,000 more pilots, mechanics and air traffic controllers based on data from the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Labor. The labor gap in commercial aviation is only expected to grow as the industry expands and current employees retire. However, federal officials believe carriers knowingly schedule more flights than they can comfortably operate, leading to delays and cancellations when the slightest things go awry.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CBS News:

“We have active investigations underway right now with regard to that. We take that very seriously because when you sell a ticket to a paying customer and you make a profit off of that, you better be ready to do everything in your power to service that ticket. And we’re also going to hold you responsible for what happens if you can’t.” “If you look at the delays, for example, that America experienced through last year in the summer 2022, a lot of that was driven by these companies not having the staff that they needed, Buttigieg said. “This is not something that’s going to be worked out overnight. It took years to get this way.”

These staffing shortages are happening as the demand for air travel is reaching record levels. The time lag to train new employees for skilled positions means it could take years for the staffing levels to meet demands. In the meantime, the airlines must be regulated to prevent staffing meltdowns, like Southwest’s last December, in the pursuit of filling out schedules for profit.