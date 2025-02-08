Affordable Hyundai Ioniq 6s, Mercedes Discounts Its EVs By $15,000 And A 911 Carcass In This Week's Car Buying Roundup

When we first drove the Hyundai Ioniq 6, we didn’t find it particularly sporty, but if you’re just looking for a comfortable daily driver, it’s fantastic. That said, there are two notable downsides — the styling is incredibly divisive, and it can get expensive fast. It starts just under $39,000 including destination, but start adding features, and the price can cross $50,000 before you know it. Look at the used market, though, and depreciation has already hit these cars hard. Like, so hard that some used ones already cost about the same as a new Honda Civic. - Collin Woodard Read More