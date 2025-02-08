Affordable Hyundai Ioniq 6s, Mercedes Discounts Its EVs By $15,000 And A 911 Carcass In This Week's Car Buying Roundup

When we first drove the Hyundai Ioniq 6, we didn’t find it particularly sporty, but if you’re just looking for a comfortable daily driver, it’s fantastic. That said, there are two notable downsides — the styling is incredibly divisive, and it can get expensive fast. It starts just under $39,000 including destination, but start adding features, and the price can cross $50,000 before you know it. Look at the used market, though, and depreciation has already hit these cars hard. Like, so hard that some used ones already cost about the same as a new Honda Civic. - Collin Woodard Read More
Mercedes-Benz has spent a lot of time and billions of dollars bringing its five electric vehicle offerings stateside. Unfortunately, no one really seems to care, and because of that, they’re all flopping hard. In 2024, the EQB crossover saw a 36 percent sales drop, the EQE saw a 39 percent drop and the flagship EQS saw an enormous 52 percent drop. Now, the German automaker is offering its EVs with some pretty impressive discounts in an effort to drum up interest. - Andy Kalmowitz Read More
If you’ve got Type R dreams but decently equipped compact car money, you can’t go wrong with the regular Honda Civic. The current eleventh generation of the Civic is probably the best the model has ever been, and with prices starting at $25,400, the Civic won’t break the bank. What if a standard Civic isn’t enough, and you must have a Type R? You’re in luck, as last-gen FK8 Type Rs have finally started to show up on the used market for less than the price of a new base Civic. - Lawrence Hodge Read More
Josh lives in Virginia, and his recent acquisition of a 911 Turbo has reignited his need for speed. He wants another high-performance model, this time with four doors so the family can go for a ride as well. With a budget hovering around six figures, what car should he buy? - Tom McParland Read More
They don’t all deserve to be saved. There are plenty of Porsche 911s out there in the world that won’t take thousands of hours of labor or tens of thousands of dollars to resurrect like this pile of junk currently listed on auction site Bring a Trailer. Start with one of those and throw this entire heap of bent metal, rust, and mold into a crusher. I had a long career as a Porsche parts specialist, including a few years at a Porsche junkyard, and I can spot about ten salvageable pieces on this decrepit monstrosity. Four of them are the wheels, and those need a thorough four-figure refurbishing. - Bradley Brownell Read More
All too often, when wealth and cars collide, the results are disastrous. Just take a look at the modified vehicles that Mansory offers, for instance. Things can get worse when wealthy customers are able to customize a new car to their own liking. This decade-old Pagani Huayra currently listed for sale on Bring a Trailer is the perfect example of that. - Lawrence Hodge Read More
Today’s Nice Price of No Dice Rolls is noteworthy for its ostentatious physical presence and an unapologetic addiction to its drug of choice—premium petrol. While like new, time and depreciation have made this Phantom much more affordable. Let’s see if it’s affordable enough. - Rob Emslie Read More
Update: We reached out to Hertz for classification on how the company goes about setting its used car prices. The company said that its cars go through a rigorous inspection process and that the pricing on its cars is transparent and haggle free. - Lawrence Hodge Read More
The market for luxury two-seaters is limited, something Buick discovered upon the introduction of the Reatta in the late 1980s. Let’s see if today’s Nice Price or No Dice convertible survivor fares better in the modern era. - Rob Emslie Read More
When you think of the perfect car, what does it look like? Something fast, expensive, and shiny? Well I’m here to tell you that you’re wrong, the perfect car is a ’90s Civic that’s been turned into a ute. Please adjust your dreams and aspirations accordingly. - Amber DaSilva Read More