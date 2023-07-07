AEV Edition Adds Armor And Factory Lift To 2024 Canyon AT4X

The mid-size truck segment is filled with some pretty rugged offerings these days with the likes of the new Tacoma TRD Pro from Toyota and Chevrolet’s Colorado ZR2. Now, GMC is getting in on the action with a new iteration of its Canyon truck featuring modifications from American Expedition Vehicles.



The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AE V Edition comes with a whole heap of updates over the regular Canyon AT4X, which already features some impressive upgrades like Multimatic DSSV dampers and other suspension and chassis upgrades. The AEV edition keeps all that, but adds a few extra niceties.

First up, there are a few cosmetic changes you can spot in the pictures above. We’re talking about an updated front end and larger fender flares to accommodate larger, wider tracks. The new truck will also ship with 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires wrapped around a set of Salta wheels.

GMC has given the AEV Edition a 4.5-inch lift, which is 1.5 inches more than you get on the standard AT4X. This means you’ll be treated to 12.2-inch ground clearance. If that isn’t enough and you end up getting worryingly close to boulders and obstacles, GMC has protected the underside of the new truck with a whole heap of armor. On the underside, you’ll find boron steel skid plates positioned along important areas like the radiator, steering gear, transmission and transfer case, fuel tank, and rear differential.

The modifications to the truck mean that the 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition can now achieve a 38.2-degree front approach angle, a 26.9-degree breakover angle, and a 26-degree departure angle.

While the new truck keeps the same 2.7-liter inline-four that you’ll find across the Canyon range, GMC has given the AEV truck a technology bump to increase performance. This includes an upgraded Baja drive mode, which now includes launch control to improve acceleration. This feature will also be available on the standard Canyon AT4X.

Inside, you’ll find three standard auxiliary control switches, which can be configured to operate various overlanding accessories such as lights. Across the new truck, you’ll also find AEV branding on almost every surface, including the bumpers, head restraints, and floor liners.

All this will hit the roads of America later this year with the 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition expected to be available for customer orders later this year. There’s no word on pricing just yet, but as the standard AT4X starts at $56,995 we can expect this one to be a fair bit more than that.