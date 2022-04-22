A pickup truck carrying 500 pounds of marijuana was caught in a pile-up on the interstate in Missouri on Wednesday, April 20. The pickup slammed into the back of a commercial truck, which had swerved to avoid yet another accident further east along I-70, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Then, another big rig slammed into that pickup and scattered its precious cargo of a quarter-ton of weed all over the highway. Please insert 4/20 Blaze It! joke here.



Look, if even the Missouri State Highway Patrol gets to make 4/20 jokes, then so do we! I will note, however, that the MSHP said no one was badly injured in the crash. But I suspect a few other parties were affected negatively in the aftermath, after troopers seized the weed — what with all the missed deliveries.

The 4/20 mishap resulted in at least two arrests. Two of the three people who were in the truck full of weed were charged with first-degree felonies for drug trafficking, on top of another charge for the driver who was accused of causing the crash. Talk about bad luck! Well, for the folks in the pickup, anyway.



For the troopers, though, it seems like the luckiest drug bust on what’s likely a busy day in the ongoing U.S. War on Drugs. Come on, people, it’s just weed. The most egregious offense here, I think, is that the big rig driver who rear-ended the pickup truck had no insurance. A Peterbilt barreling down the road without liability is just irresponsible!

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the pickup as a 2007 GMC Sierra. The driver of the ‘07 Sierra was also uninsured, possibly because the truck’s occupants are Mexican nationals, according to arrest reports.

And what is it with GM trucks being the vehicle of choice for a few of these incidents? Last year, police in Detroit caught a Chevy Silverado and Tahoe with a whole lot of weed. That bust was for a large amount of marijuana in an earlier stage of packaging, unlike the stash that now sits in an MSHP evidence locker.