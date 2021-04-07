Colorado Auctions Off Weed-Themed License Plates To Make Some Green For A Good Cause

Colorado is known for its beautiful landscapes, epic ski resorts and for being one of the first states to legalize recreational marijuana. Now, the state is auctioning off hilarious weed-themed license plates and it’s all for a good cause.
The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is an organization created by the Colorado legislature with the goal of helping residents in the state with disabilities. CDFC has a pretty clever way of getting additional funding and it’s by selling fun license plates. The organization’s latest form of license plate funding is in the form of selling off marijuana-themed license plates, and I love every single one.
Bidding is already high on seemingly popular plates like BONG and GANJA. BONG is currently at $2,250 with 23 bids.
If you want to express how much you love the color green, unfortunately, that will set you back at least $2,500. But that’s not as bad as ISIT420, which is lighting up the list at $6,510 with 65 bids.
There are some other hits in there, too, like SATIVA, STASH and TEGRIDY.
The cheapest plate of the lot right now is HERB at $690 and 21 bids, but that’s bound to increase as more bids are placed.
The best part is the auction start and end date. It started on April 1 at 4:20 p.m. MDT and it ends on, you guessed it, April 20.
CDFC notes that DMV charges are not baked into the price of these plates. If you win a plate, you’ll still need to pay for registration fees, taxes, vanity plate costs and any other fees before you slap it onto a car. Granted, I feel like putting a weed-themed plate on your car will turn it into a cop magnet.
Still, I love it. These plates are some good fun and the state gets to make some green for its disabled communities. It’s a win for everyone! But as a friendly reminder, please don’t drive high.
DISCUSSION
I feel like these plates would be a great way to make sure that any nearby police pay a little extra attention to you and your driving when you are on the road. I mean, it’s still super illegal to drive under the influence so I’m not sure that broadcasting how much I like to get high (I like it quite a bit, for the record) is a great way to go about my daily commute. Not to mention if I wanted to take a trip to a prohibition state…