A Reader Dreamed About A Really Hard Car Riddle So Now You Get To Try It

One of the things I really appreciate about my job is that I get to publicly reveal myself and my car-thoughts to such a degree and with such candor that I think many readers end up feeling like they know me. This, in turn, makes some readers feel comfortable enough to reach out to me with all sorts of things, including one reader, also named Jason, who had a dream he had to tell me about. A dream with a car riddle in it. A really hard car riddle.

The dream actually sounds a little stressful, making me a little concerned about what’s going on in this dude’s life. But, you know what, brains and dreams are weird, so who knows. This is how he described his dream:

I dreamt I was in a lecture hall/outdoor camping amphitheater complete with campfire and prison guards. Put on the spot, I had to come up with a riddle that distracted the entire camp so that no one would notice some surreptitious activities, but I also had to have an answer or face some sort of dire consequence.

Ah, one of the old lecture-hall-camping-amphitheater-prison dreams. A classic.

Okay, so scene set, here was the riddle Jason’s dream-brain came up with:

Name four American-made cars that start with “T” and end with “Y.”

Huh. This is actually pretty tricky. I eventually figured out three of the four, but I think you can get them all if I give you a few hints:

One is a modern car, one is a nickname for a well-known car, one is a well-known car with a somewhat unusual format for its name, and one is maybe more American-made than American.

Those are all solid hints. Maybe too good? Well, too late now.

Anyway, guess away, try not to spoil in the comments (but feel free to add ones that maybe this guy didn’t dream up) and remember none of the cars are particularly obscure. You know them all.

The answers are here, for when you’re ready.

Have at it.