Police are investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a Houston man last December who vanished on his lunch break. News outlets are reporting that sadly his remains have been found. Where they were found compounds the mystery.

Taylour Young, who was 25 at the time he disappeared, was last seen on December 9, 2021, when he went to lunch around noon. His car, a silver, last-gen Honda Civic sedan, was last spotted on surveillance video 10 minutes after he went to lunch, 15 minutes away from his job. It doesn’t make sense, and his mother agreed.



According to his mother, Tiffany Robinson, it just doesn’t make sense. “Why would he drive over there, if there’s a Capitol One and other stores right by his job,” she told FOX 26.

After he was reported missing by his girlfriend when he didn’t come home from work, his mother used an app to track his cell phone location. His cell phone was later found in the bushes behind the Capital One where his car was last spotted. His car, however, was nowhere to be found.

Young’s remains were found in what’s being described as an “advanced state of decomposition” on January 19, in the trunk of his car. His car had been taken to an impound lot 200 miles away in Dallas.

Authorities are still looking into how Young ended up there and are asking for the public’s help with any tips or leads. It’s a mysterious and unfortunate end to a situation that had Young’s mother hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

In a Facebook post, she shared her feelings on her son, saying “I want to share my worldly loss as well. I lost my son, my baby, my friend.”