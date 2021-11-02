When Kia debuted the K5 GT a year or so ago, the brand had the gall to put it up against the BMW 330i with an AMCI independent test. The K5 won, beating the BMW in every metric from handling to acceleration tests. While that’s impressive, I don’t think the brand wanted to compete on performance and price. Unsurprisingly, one Kia dealer in Oregon thinks the K5 GT is worth nearly $50,000 as they’re marking one up accordingly.

I stumbled across this K5 as I’m car shopping myself. I’ve been intrigued by the Hyundai Sonata N-Line/Kia K5 GT. While they are the same car mechanically, I personally think the K5 looks better. But the chip shortage has appeared to hit Kia harder than other automakers. While I can find an ok (for what’s going on right now) number of Sonata N-Lines, this K5 GT at Power Kia in Salem, OR is one of just three in the entire country right now.



The MSRP of a K5 GT is just over $31,000. With the options, this particular GT has (mainly a $4,200 GT1 package) its price should be about $37,850.



This dealer said nope and slapped on a $10,000 markup to what should be a bargain-priced family “sport” sedan. Power Kia is asking $47,850. They want actual sport sedan money for this thing. Do you know what you can get for that price?

You can go to Genesis and get a loaded G70 with the twin-turbo V6 and sport package and still come out $950 cheaper.



A BMW 330i xDrive with M Sport design comes out $975 cheaper. Granted that’s only if you don’t choose any other options, but still. The K5 GT is good. But it isn’t that good. So if you’re reading this and are in the market for one, don’t entertain this. Let this thing sit until brown dust coats its white exterior and that markup comes off.

