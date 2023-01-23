A GMC Sierra 3500 HD Now Starts At Over $100,000

Heavy duty truck pricing — truck pricing in general, really — has been on a crazy upward trajectory for years now. You can expect to not spend any less than the mid to upper $40,000 range for even the most basic trim. GMC is reinforcing that pricing for 2024 with its updated Sierra HD, including the first Sierra HD trim to crest six figures.

The pricing was detailed by GM Authority. In all between the trims of the 2500 HD and 3500 HD, price increases range between $1,100 and $3,500 per trim over the 2022 Sierra HD. Pricing is expansive. On the Sierra 2500 HD Pro, pricing starts at, including destination, $46,295 for a basic regular cab long bed with 2WD and runs all the way up to $94,095 for a Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate crew cab long bed with 4WD, which is a new trim for 2023.



The biggest price increases are seen when you get down to specific trims. For example, the Sierra 2500 HD Pro sees an increase of $2,500 to $3,200 over the 2022 model year; it’s a full $3,500 price difference on the 2500 AT4 over the 2022 AT4 HD model.



The Sierra 3500 is even pricer. Price increases hit the 3500 trims as well. Trims like the 3500 HD Pro see a $2,500 to $3,400 price increase while the 3500 AT4 sees a full $3,500 increase. With all the configurations pricing is equally expansive. A basic Sierra 3500 HD Pro in regular cab long bed single rear wheel configuration starts at $47,495. Pricing now runs into the six figure range with the most expensive Sierra ever offered. A Sierra 3500 HD Denali Ultimate in dually configuration with a crew cab and long bed starts at $100,695. That’s for 2WD drive. I don’t even want to know where pricing ends.



If you think GMC is crazy for charging that they’re not alone. Everyone is charging ultra-luxury car pricing for these huge trucks. But Ford is one-upping everyone with pricing. Its Super Duty lineup is all new for 2023. And pricing for them is just as huge as the truck itself. If you want to get into a loaded Super Duty, look no further than an F-450 Limited. With no options, including $1,895 for destination, this rig will set you back $104,925. We’ve officially entered the age of six figure pickup trucks.