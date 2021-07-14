A Couple Celebrated Their 40th Wedding Anniversary With Two Custom Rolls Royces

Image : Rolls Royce

Glenn and Gigi Moss from Riverside, California met in 1976 and married in ‘81. To celebrate their time together, Glenn approached Rolls Royce to create something special for them. Enter the Phantom Tempus and Dawn Black Badge.



Image : Rolls Royce

The Phantom Tempus is already a particular design, with a run of just 20 cars. Tempus means “time” in Latin, so the Tempus references the discovery of the very first pulsar in 1967. Pulsars are spinning neutron stars with radiation pulses that are so accurate they can be described as space clocks, hence the name “Tempus.” Moss wanted to make it more personal and special.



“I could think of no better way to mark a special moment in time in Gigi and my life together than with this duo of Rolls-Royce commissions. The beauty of commissioning a Rolls-Royce is in making it personal and intimate. Phantom Tempus provided us with a wonderful canvas to personalize the painting of our lives together…”

The exterior of this specific Phantom Tempus is painted in what’s described as Crystal over Arctic White. According to Rolls, this color was selected by the Moss’s to “signify the light and infinite nature of time in their marriage.” Love is literally in the details with this car. Mr. Moss had its Spirt of Ecstasy made out of solid silver with both the date and place he and his wife first met engraved at the base of the ornament. Down to the longitude and latitude. Inside though is where this Phantom literally shines.



Image : Rolls Royce

The dash has an area known as the “gallery” that’s made out of a single piece of billed, black-anodized, hand-polished aluminum. The doors have hundreds of backlit lighting to simulate swirling stars. The roof has 1,300 fiber optic lights that depict a pulsar with 200,000 stitches that colorize it giving it both light and depth.



Image : Rolls Royce

Seeing as just one Rolls wasn’t enough, Moss had a car commissioned for his wife as well. She gets her own Dawn Black Badge convertible. The exterior is finished in Crystal over Bright Red.

Image : Rolls Royce

The Spirit of Ecstasy is finished in carbon fiber with the date of their marriage engraved at the base. Inside, the interior is topped off with what Rolls Royce describes as “ aerospace-grade, aluminum-threaded carbon fiber composite surfacing material.” Both cars were presented to the couple in a private ceremony by Rolls Royce in Orange County. I could only hope to love someone this much.