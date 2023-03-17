There are gutsy scams, and then there’s this: At this very moment, a Bitcoin scammer is hosting a fake press conference livestream on YouTube purported to be a surprise collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Tesla. It’s completely fake, but it’s very convincing.

The livestream is titled “LIVE: Unveiling Mercedes-Benz & Tesla Collaboration Model - A car that changes everything.” It uses old footage from Tesla’s 2022 shareholder meeting, overlaid with a QR code that takes you to a Bitcoin scam site, and a fake tweet constructed to look like it came from Elon’s official account saying “Your life will change within minutes if you scan the QR code. That’s not a joke.” (The tweet does not appear anywhere on Elon’s Twitter feed.)

LIVE: Unveiling Mercedes-Benz & ТеsIа Collaboration Model - A car that changes everything

Jalopnik writer Lawrence Hodge found this video while scrolling YouTube. We immediately reached out to a Mercedes-Benz representative, who confirmed that the video is a fake. If you look closely, the YouTube channel hosting the fake livestream is called “@mercedesbenz180,” but with 160,000 indicated subscribers and an official-looking logo and display name, it’s easy to see how someone might get bamboozled by it.

Honestly, it took the Jalopnik staff a moment to figure out that this was a fraud. The livestream looks real enough, with three paragraphs of boilerplate from Mercedes-Benz in the video description and a subscriber-only chat bar. To someone who doesn’t know the car industry very well, it might not seem to crazy for Mercedes-Benz and Tesla to be partnering on a new vehicle.