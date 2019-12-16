Photo : Eamonn M. McCormack ( Getty Images

British heiress, model, socialite, and daughter of former Formula One chief gargoyle Bernie Ecclestone Tamara Ecclestone reported a large amount of expensive jewelry stolen from her home in London last week. No arrests have been made yet.

The Metropolitan Police received reports of a burglary at Ecclestone’s “palatial home” on Friday night, reports the Associated Press. A haul of “high value jewelry” that was worth about £50 million (approximately $66 million) was said to have been taken. It included costly earrings, rings and a Cartier bangle that was obtained as a wedding present.

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident,” an official family statement read, according to AP. The family, as well as its private security team, are cooperating with the investigation.

Despite past, weird shenanigans—such as posing on a bed of money, a vanishing Lamborghini and spending about $50,000 on a single bar tab—I do feel the tiniest bit bad for Ms. Ecclestone here. Only the teeniest, tiniest bit, though. Being robbed is scary and violating. However, I might suggest she buy all her future jewelry from Forever 21. That way, you aren’t as torn up about it when it inevitably breaks or gets stolen. You just go back and get new ones!

On the other hand, I want to see this Cartier bangle that contributed to a $66-million haul. That better have been a serious bracelet to warrant the thieves to go through the trouble in the first place.