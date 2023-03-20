A brutal crash in the New York metropolitan area on Sunday claimed the lives of five children — all from the same family.

A 16-year-old driver at the wheel of a Nissan Rogue left the pavement and hit a tree Sunday night. The vehicle burst into flames after the collision. The four boys and one girl killed in the crash ranged in ages from eight to 17. All were from the same family in Connecticut, CNN reports. One 9-year-old boy, who was riding in the trunk of the Nissan, survived the crash . He was able to escape when the fire began and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other cars were involved in the crash. The Rogue left the road on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale , New York around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The crash is currently under investigation by Westchester police.

This crash comes while just next door in Pennsylvania, lawmakers are discussing lowering the state’s lear ners- permit driving age to 15 so kids can go to work. Such a law would allow 15- year- old drivers to operate a vehicle between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. only if they are traveling for a job , volunteer work or charitable services.

It’s unclear if the 16-year-old driver in question had obtained a learner’s permit or a full license at the time of the crash. In Connecticut, there is no curfew for drivers with learner’s permits, but such drivers are also not allowed to transport passengers, aside from a qualified trainer, parent or legal guardian.

Car crashes remain one of the biggest killers of American children, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Over 2,800 children died in car crashes in the U.S. in 2020 alone, with some 227,000 seriously injured.