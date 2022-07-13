Ford might be having a bit of a moment right now thanks to the popularity of its all-electric Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, but it isn’t all plain sailing for the Blue Oval. The American automaker has been hit with a raft of recalls thanks to everything from wiring and airbag issues to battery circuit woes. Now, a fire risk affecting Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators could see the carmaker in court.



According to the Detroit Free Press, a group of 22 Ford and Lincoln customers are suing the Michigan-based company over its handling of a recall that affected more than 66,000 vehicles.

First announced in May 2022, the recall impacts 66,221 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles from 2021. According to the NHTSA, “an engine compartment fire may occur while driving or parked, even with the ignition in the ‘off’ position.”

Advertisement

Last week, Ford announced that it had found a fix for the issue, and said it would “work quickly” to make the parts required for repairs available “as soon as possible.” At the same time, it expanded the recall to include Expedition and Navigator models built between July 27, 2020 and August 31, 2021, as well as those assembled between December 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021.



However, the automaker warned that some owners may be left waiting for the fix on their Expedition and Navigators, which start at $52,000 and $77,000 respectively.

“About one-third” of the affected vehicles will be able to receive the repairs immediately. These cars are those fitted with an 800-watt cooling fan, in which dealers will replace the fan’s ground wire and will inspect the battery junction box for melting damage. If required, they will replace the entire component.

Advertisement

“ The remaining cars are those fitted with a 700-watt cooling fan system. These require the same repairs, but Ford warned that components for the fix are not “expected to be available” until “early September.”

Until then, owners will be forced to keep parking their SUVs outside and away from structures in case they randomly catch fire. Understandably, this has irked some customers.

Advertisement

Now, a group of 22 owners has come together to file a lawsuit against Ford Motor Company over its handling of the recall. What began with three disgruntled customers has since grown to a group of 22 owners who have filed the suite with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. According to the Detroit Free Press:



“The plaintiffs say the Dearborn automaker failed to disclose a defect causing spontaneous under-hood fires in at least 66,000 vehicles when parked or running and that asking customers to drive defective vehicles while waiting for a fix is unreasonable. “The Seattle-based Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro law firm amended the filing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan to add 19 plaintiffs to the original three and also respond to Ford’s expanded recall.”

Advertisement

The amended lawsuit, which is seeking “compensation for owners’ losses and loss of vehicle value due to the defect,” also includes details about a spontaneous fire suffered by one of the claimants.

According to a release shared by the law firm, one of the plaintiffs had their 2021 Ford Expedition XLT catch fire on their driveway. The car “caught fire while parked adjacent to his home, igniting the vehicle and a nearby empty recycling bin and wood compost.”

Advertisement

The law firm says the affected vehicle was built in December 2021, so it falls outside of the recall.

Hagens Berman Client Shows Aftermath of Ford Expedition / Lincoln Navigator Spontaneous Fire Defect

Steve Berman, Hagens Berman co-founder and managing partner, said, “Our client’s experience shows just how close folks with these vehicles can come to losing it all due to Ford’s admitted manufacturing defect.

Advertisement

“In this case, our client’s vehicle – which visibly ignited in the exact spot where Ford has admitted the manufacturing defect – has not been recalled by Ford, suggesting that in addition to its response, Ford’s investigation of this defect appears inadequate.”

Ford says it has so far received 21 reports of under hood fires, which includes five since the original recall announcement in May. Of those vehicles affected, it said 18 were owned by rental companies.