Ford is recalling 330,784 2015-2017 Mustangs because the backup camera has shitty wiring. The Blue Oval is concerned that these cameras can either be too dim to use or can cut out altogether because of a faulty wiring harness in the Mustang’s rear deck lid. They say it can become damaged or too loose.

There are a few fixes for the issue. Ford will either replace the deck lid harness or, depending on the severity of the issue, the rearview camera itself.

According to Consumer Reports, the cameras installed on cars between May 2014 and February 2015 have bad soldering on a circuit board. The wiring harness used in Mustangs from February 2014 to October 2017 can actually be damaged if you open and close the trunk… which isn’t great. You shouldn’t be able to damage critical components of your vehicle through regular use.

Ford initially discovered the issues because repair rates were on the rise for backup cameras. Over 8,500 warranty claims were filed with the National Highway Traffic Administration, and Ford traced the issue to a supplier who made a production change in the unit.

Ford is aware of two fender benders caused by backup camera issues, but luckily there haven’t been any injuries.

The recall will be performed free of charge at Ford dealers. Owners of impacted vehicles can expect to be notified by Ford via mail (remember mail?) on or around March 7th. They also say if you think your ‘Stang is one of the impacted vehicles and have questions about the recall, you can call Ford’s customer service department at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 22S06.

If you are averse to picking up the phone, you can also check to see if your car is being recalled on the NHTSA’s website as long as you have the car’s VIN handy.