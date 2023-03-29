Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
News

2024 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets Optional 3.0-Liter Diesel with 495 LB-FT of Torque

There's also a new active exhaust for Silverados with the 6.2-liter V8.

By
Collin Woodard
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
Photo: Chevrolet

When we drove the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, we were impressed by its off-road capability. It didn’t have the power to match the Ford F-150 Raptor R or Ram TRX, but the 6.2-liter V8's 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque was still more than enough for daily driving. For 2024, Chevrolet decided to add a diesel engine option for the Silverado ZR2.

Watch
Ram Recalls 1.4 Million Pickup Trucks for Tailgates That Can Fly Open While Driving
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
GMC Electrifies the Sierra for 2024
October 26, 2022
The All-Electric Ram 1500 Rev Looks Great and Makes a Ton of Sense
February 16, 2023

In case you missed it:

The Silverado ZR2's 3.0-liter turbodiesel makes 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque, so it also won’t be taking on the Raptor R or TRX. But if you’re going rock-crawling, that extra torque should come in handy. Plus, if the apocalypse ever happens, it will be easier to make your own biodiesel than it will be to refine your own gasoline.

Advertisement

Other changes for the 2024 model year include a new active exhaust with a sport mode for the Silverado that you’ll be able to get with the 6.2-liter V8. And according to Chevrolet, it’s “burly” and “throatier,” so that should be fun to test out.

But the really exciting news, the news that we’re sure everyone is going to be talking about at the bar after work, is that the 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine option has a new name. From now on, it will be known as the TurboMax.

Top Image
Tout Image
Explorer 2-Person Inflatable Kayak

Explorer 2-Person Inflatable Kayak

Comfortable for anyone
Nnjoy the water but don’t want to deal with the hassle of traditional kayaks? This is portable, lightweight, and easy to store when not in use.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“TurboMax is built like a diesel: it’s durable and packs turbocharged performance to win over both diesel and V-8 customers alike,” said Kevin Luchansky, the engine’s assistant chief engineer, said in a statement. “The TurboMax name encapsulates the modern engineering, manufacturing and controls which shuts the door on arguments against turbocharged engines from decades ago.”

Does it still make the same 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque? Yes, it does. But with the new name, it makes a tougher 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Your move, EcoBoost.