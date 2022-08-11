The Nissan Titan probably isn’t going to stick around much longer. The second generation of the full-size pickup has already been on the market for six years, and rumors suggest it’ll last until about 2024 or 2025, at which point Nissan will retire the nameplate without a successor. In the meantime? It’s going to get more expensive, like everything else.



Nissan has announced the 2023 model year Titan, and prices are rising across the entire range. The entry-level two-wheel-drive King Cab S now starts at $39,700, up from $38,810 for the 2022 version. That’s an increase of almost $900 for no additions. For what it’s worth, all Titans utilize the same 5.6-liter, 400-horsepower V8 — a potent, albeit unsurprisingly inefficient powertrain.

The dollar gap between 2022 and 2023 widens slightly as you move up the ladder. The range-topping four-wheel-drive Platinum Reserve Crew Cab will start at $61,980, up $1,200 from the 2022 version. And the most expensive Titan — the XD diesel, with the same Platinum trim — will rise to $65,070, $1,230 more than last year’s.

At least for those more luxurious trucks and the trail-focused PRO-4X, wireless Apple CarPlay is now included. That’s the only addition for 2023, aside from a new “Midnight Edition” flavor of the Crew Cab SV with fully blacked-out trim.

This is how the Titan will evidently go out; not with a bang, but with price hikes despite a lack of meaningful upgrades. The number of Titans sold in 2021 was just 3.7 percent of Ford’s total volume of F-Series trucks moved, numbering almost a quarter of a million units. And although that’s not the fairest comparison, because Ford doesn’t break out half-ton sales versus everything else, it nevertheless highlights the grave disparity that’s leading to the Titan’s demise. For the Big Three, pickups are printing money. For Nissan, “eh.”