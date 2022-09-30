Nissan has hiked the price of the Frontier by just over one grand, and has also increased the price of delivery. The 2023 Nissan Frontier will start at $29,190, not including $1,295 for delivery. Together, the changes have bumped the price of Nissan’s mid-size truck by almost $1,500, and that’s before dealer markups.



Compared to the 2022 Nissan Frontier, which started at $27,840 and $1,225 for delivery, the latest Frontier seems like less of a good deal. The newest Nissan mid-sizer finally crests the $30,000 mark — starting at $30,485, altogether.

Since the truck’s design was recently overhauled, this latest model won’t have much in the way of exterior upgrades. Nissan is adding a Midnight Edition, to heap on to the many blacked-out trims available on the market.



The Midnight Edition package will be available on mid-grade Frontier SV models with a Crew Cab, and includes 17-inch black-painted alloy wheels, upgraded LED lightning all around and black badges and trim throughout the interior and exterior.



The 2023 Nissan Frontier will still be powered by the same 3.8-liter V6 engine as the outgoing model. The V6 still makes 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque. And the Frontier will still tow up to 6,720 pounds.

The Nissan Frontier will come in the same trims as before: Frontier S, Frontier SV, Frontier PRO-X and Frontier PRO-4X. The base model S and step-up SV are available in the smaller King Cab, while the off-road models are four-door trucks exclusively.



The Frontier PRO-4X is getting one inconspicuous upgrade: wireless Apple CarPlay, which I suppose is a tangible quality-of-life improvement for many people. But the new Frontier PRO-4X will now start at $40,015 with delivery, versus last year’s price of $38,595.

In other words, not much has changed on the 2023 Nissan Frontier to warrant a price hike, but prices are up across the industry now that materials supply is low. These new Frontier prices place the truck higher on the price scale than competitors, like the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger. Chevrolet has yet to announce the price of the new Colorado, but either way, it looks like mid-size trucks are getting more expensive and ceding the “entry-level” slot to models like the Ford Maverick, which currently has no competitor on the market.