We hardly knew you, 2023 Ford Maverick order books. An official bulletin from Ford, leaked on a Mave rick forum page, shows that the books are closing very soon. So, if you want a new Mav you better get going right now… literally.

If you were planning on ordering a 2.5-liter Hybrid model, you best get going right this very minute. Order books are set to close at 10 PM EST tonight (9/20). You have very slightly more time if you wanted to buy the 2.0-liter EcoBoost model though. Ford is closing the books on those guys tomorrow (9/21) at 10 PM EST. So, you better get off your ass right now and head to your local Ford dealer if you still want a Maverick to get to you sometime in Joe Biden’s first four years in office.

After the books officially close tomorrow on the 2023 model year, Ford dealers will have until October 5th to complete the Retail Order Verification Process.

Advertisement

The Maverick may be far and away the hottest commodity in the “regular” car world right now. Ford Authority reports that the books for 2023 Mavericks opened just five days ago on September 15th. That means it only took Ford six days to sell every single 2023 Maverick it was going to build. If that isn’t indicative of high demand, I don’t know what is.

This decision was made for two different reasons – demand for the 2023 Maverick has been even higher than expected, while FoMoCo still has a number of unfilled 2022 model year orders to fulfill. Thus, the automaker plans to close order banks early and focus on filling existing orders, though dealers will still be able to order stock units.

G/O Media may get a commission Save 10% Apollo Wearable Wellness Wristband Use it day or night

As most smartwatches and similar wearables simply track your health and wellness, the Apollo seeks to actively improve it. This non-invasive tool sends silent, soothing vibrations meant to improve focus, benefit sleep, and help you feel relaxed and in control. Buy for $10% off at Apollo Advertisement

The company last closed Maverick order books in January of this year, so there’s no telling when 2024 model year books will be open again.

So, my friends, if you want a new Maverick sometime in this millennium, you better get in line quickly. This truck is hot hot hot, and your chance to buy one won’t be around for much longer.