Ford has finally invited the charming Maverick into the Tremor club, whose membership requirements include “be a Ford truck” and “have accent badging.” The littlest truck in Ford’s lineup celebrates its membership in the Tremor club with a one-inch lift and a few new bits and bobs for off-roading.

Available on both XLT and Lariat models, the Tremor package can be had with either the front-drive hybrid drivetrain (2.5-liter 4-cylinder, 191 total system horsepower) or the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo four (250 hp, 277 lb-ft). EcoBoost models get a new all-wheel drive system with a twin-clutch locking rear differential. Tremors also get five selectable drive modes and Trail Control, which works like cruise control for off-road crawling, with the vehicle handling throttle and brake inputs to maintain a steady speed on challenging terrain.

In addition to the one-inch suspension lift, Tremors get a heavy-duty transmission cooler, stronger half-shafts, unique springs and shocks, a higher-clearance lower front fascia, and steel skid plates.

As with all Maverick models, the Tremor can tow up to 2,000 pounds or carry up to 1,200 pounds of payload in the bed. The Tremor package brings blacked-out badges, smoked headlights and taillights, a unique matte gray grille with yellow accents, and of course, those yellow front tow hooks . An optional Tremor Appearance Package gives you Carbonized Gray accent paint on the roof and mirror caps, along with black graphics on the hood and doors, though Ford didn’t give us photos to show what that package looks like .

Inside, you get Tremor Orange accents and Tremor stitching on your Tremor seats to remind everyone your Tremor is a Tremor.

The Tremor Off-Road Package adds $3,000 to the price of your Maverick, while the Tremor Appearance Package commands an additional $1,500. After closing the order books for awhile, Ford will resume taking orders for new Mavericks in September, at which point, you’ll be able to put in your order for your 2023 Maverick Tremor.