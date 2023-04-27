The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023

The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023

These pickups offering the best bang for your buck when you're at the gas pump.

Andy Kalmowitz
Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Ford

Fuel economy isn’t usually at the forefront of pickup truck buyers’ priority lists, but it’s still important. Fuel prices have been on a pretty solid upswing for a while now, so every penny counts when you’re at the pump, even when the vehicle isn’t exactly fuel efficient.

That’s why I’ve decided to take a look at the most fuel efficient trucks on sale in America right now. There aren’t too many surprises on this list. One of the big keys to success in this segment seems to be “less is more”... or make it a diesel. If the truck is small or burns devil gasoline, chances are it’s going to have pretty solid fuel economy. Now, if you add a hybrid motor into the mix, well then you’ve really got something.

So, why don’t we take a look at the 13 pickup trucks on sale today that can eke out the best gas mileage.

13. 2023 Honda Ridgeline AWD: 21 MPG Combined

13. 2023 Honda Ridgeline AWD: 21 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Honda

Base Price: $40,145

EPA combined/city/highway: 21/18/24

This isn’t much of a surprise. The Honda Ridgeline is getting a bit long in the tooth, being based on the now-previous generation Honda Pilot. Still, 21 mpg isn’t too shabby in the grand scheme of pickups.

12. 2023 Nissan Frontier 2WD: 21 MPG Combined

12. 2023 Nissan Frontier 2WD: 21 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Nissan

Base Price: $30,705

EPA combined/city/highway: 21/18/24

The Frontier is really doing more with less here. It comes in behind most of its direct competitors in terms of gas mileage, but it has a much bigger engine. Where most of the other competition has to make do with inline-4s, the Frontier gets a beefy V6.

11. 2023 Toyota Tacoma 2WD 2.7L: 21 MPG Combined

11. 2023 Toyota Tacoma 2WD 2.7L: 21 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Toyota

Base Price: $29,085

EPA combined/city/highway: 21/20/23

If you want to see the 20s in your Taco, you’re going to need to settle with the inline-4. That’s just the way it is, man.

10. 2023 Toyota Tundra Hybrid 2WD: 22 MPG Combined

10. 2023 Toyota Tundra Hybrid 2WD: 22 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Toyota

Base Price: $56,710

EPA combined/city/highway: 22/20/24

Toyota has made a big deal of its i-Force Max hybrid system in its bigger trucks, and with good reason. The powertrain gives you all the grunt you could ever really need as well as the fuel economy of a smaller truck.

9. 2023 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD: 22 MPG Combined

9. 2023 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD: 22 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Chevrolet

Base Price: $30,695

EPA combined/city/highway: 22/20/25

For reasons known only to God, the Colorado’s twin, the GMC Canyon, gets worse mileage at just 20/18/23. Weird!

8. 2023 Ford Ranger 2WD: 23 MPG Combined

8. 2023 Ford Ranger 2WD: 23 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Ford

Base Price: $29,540

EPA combined/city/highway: 23/21/26

This generation of Ranger is on its way out. Don’t be surprised if its replacement gets even better gas mileage.

7. 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz FWD: 23 MPG Combined

7. 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz FWD: 23 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Hyundai

Base Price: $27,035

EPA combined/city/highway: 23/22/26

In its most basic form, the Santa Cruz gets pretty solid gas mileage. However, if the little engine and front-wheel drive aren’t really enough for you, don’t worry. An AWD Santa Cruz will manage 23/21/25, and if you add the bigger turbo engine you’re looking at 22/19/27. All things considered, that ain’t too shabby.

6. 2023 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel: 24 MPG Combined

6. 2023 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel: 24 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Jeep

Base Price: $49,530

EPA combined/city/highway: 24/22/28

A diesel Jeep truck is a pretty cool thing. Jeep knows this, and that’s why if you want to get your hands on one, you’ll have to fork over at least 50 large.

5. 2023 Ford F-150 Hybrid 2WD: 25 MPG Combined

5. 2023 Ford F-150 Hybrid 2WD: 25 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Ford

Base Price: $63,320

EPA combined/city/highway: 25/25/25

Lucky number 25! In the spirit of consistency, the EPA also rates the 4WD F-150 Hybrid at 23/23/23. There’s something deeply satisfying about that.

4. 2023 Ford Maverick Turbo FWD: 25 MPG Combined

4. 2023 Ford Maverick Turbo FWD: 25 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Ford

Base Price: $24,190

EPA combined/city/highway: 25/23/30

The Maverick is the cheapest truck on sale today (in theory), and it also comes with some of the best fuel economy regardless of trim. Hell, even if you step up to the all-wheel drive Mav’, you’re still getting 24/22/28. That would be good enough to place sixth on this list on its own.

3. 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Diesel 2WD: 26 MPG Combined

3. 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Diesel 2WD: 26 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Chevrolet

Base Price: $55,535

EPA combined/city/highway: 26/24/29

Diesel trucks remain undefeated... well, almost. You can probably guess what is going to come out on top at this point.

2. 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel 2WD: 26 MPG Combined

2. 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel 2WD: 26 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: GMC

Base Price: $54,435

EPA combined/city/highway: 26/24/29

You may be asking yourself why the Sierra diesel is ranked above the Silverado diesel. Well, the reason is simple: I like how the Sierra looks a bit more than how the Silverado looks. Oh, and if you’re wondering, both trucks get 24/22/27 if you opt for 4WD.

1. 2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid: 37 MPG Combined

1. 2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid: 37 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The Most Fuel Efficient Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2023
Photo: Ford

Base Price: $24,190

EPA combined/city/highway: 37/40/33

Here it is: the undisputed pickup truck miles per gallon champion of the world. There’s no real surprise here, is there? Before setting out to write this piece, I knew it was going to be the Maverick Hybrid up top. Hell, before you starting reading this, you probably knew, too. It has just about lapped the competition in this regard. No other truck can really even touch it. Cheers to you, Mav. Goose is proud.

