2013 INDYCAR 36: Josef Newgarden

We’ll get to the goof in a minute, but if you’re looking for a primer on Newgarden filmed at the start of his career, look no further than this primer from 2013. There’s another great feature from 2015, if you’re looking for more legit interviews!

Drivers Of The Corn

Drivers of the Corn - starring: Simon Pagenaud & Josef Newgarden

I’m not kidding when I say that this video is the reason I’m an IndyCar fan. Newgarden and fellow driver Simon Pagenaud get “lost” in a cornfield ahead of the 2014 Iowa race, creating one of my friend groups’ most quoted videos of all time.

Newgarden Announces The 2016 Calendar

2016 IndyCar Schedule Announcement Special

Here, Newgarden joins presenter Katie Hargitt and fellow driver Conor Daly to “formally announce” the 2016 IndyCar season schedule. It’s easily one of the greatest displays of Newgarden’s personality I’ve ever seen.

Official Indy 500 Salesman

Josef Newgarden - Official IMS Bronze Badge Salesman

Whatever Josef Newgarden makes (and yes I know he just made over $3 million for winning the Indy 500), it’s not enough.

Interview With A Comedian

Ep. 5: Exclusive Look Behind The Scenes Of INDYCAR With Damien Power : Josef Newgarden

Racer Will Power’s brother Damien is a professional comedian, and in 2015, he sat down with most of the grid for some iconic interviews. Including this one with Newgarden.

Racers For A Cause

#SHIRTS4SAGE

Back when Sage Karam was regularly racing in IndyCar, Josef Newgarden decided to raise awareness for the young driver with the endlessly mem-eable #Shirts4Sage campaign.

Combine

Josef Newgarden & Sage Karam Visit The NFL Combine

And here the two are at the NFL combine way before the Formula 1 drivers tried it at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

Remember The Harlem Shake?

Harlem Shake - INDY STYLE

I don’t know if Newgarden wants us to remember this video, but I’m going to.

He’s Also A Tour Guide

Inside IndyCar with James Hinchcliffe

When I first saw this video, it changed me. James Hinchcliffe tours a race garage courtesy of tour guide Josef Newgarden. I don’t know how to describe it, but there are gnomes.

Off-Season Shenanigans

The INDYCAR Off-Season with Marco Andretti, James Hinchcliffe, Josef Newgarden and Conor Daly

Not just Newgarden in this one, but still a classic.

Egg Roulette

Rising Star Racing Egg Russian Roulette

Enjoy Newgarden’s exceptional accent here. I can’t place exactly what he’s going for, but it’s delightful.

SPACE CAMP

Josef Newgarden and James Hinchcliffe Visit Space Camp

Grown adults having the time of their lives? Sign me up, thanks.

It’s Called Fashion

Josef Newgarden, Trey Canard and Simon Pagenaud On Fashion In Racing

I’m still not really sure what the point of this video was but I am so deeply glad it exists.

Grilled Cheese Challenge

IndyCar at the 2014 Indiana State Fair

Josef Newgarden stuffs a whole grilled cheese in his mouth in one bite at the Indiana State Fair.

Mardi Gras

Josef and Hinch on Mardi Gras

Ahhhh, remember when IndyCar raced in New Orleans?

Maybe Stick To Racing

Josef Newgarden Dunks With The Pacers Power Pack

I don’t think Newgarden has a career in basketball any time soon.

I Repeat...

2014 Verizon IndyCar Golf Challenge

Also probably not a career in golf, either. Good thing this race car driver stuff worked out.

ADMIT1

ADMIT1: So Much Drama In The LBC

Newgarden has used his own YouTube channel to great effect. Each race weekend, he puts out a new episode of ADMIT1, a series that goes behind the scenes with the driver. It’s a little more polished than some of his former promo vids, but we can chalk that up to Penske perfection.

BUS BROS

Bus Bros Episode 20: Winners Drink Milk

And now for the modern classic: Bus Bros. Team Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin started this series last year; it’s another behind-the-scenes-style endeavor, but with two of the funniest guys in motorsport. This is their most recent episode, filmed just before the 2023 Indy 500.

