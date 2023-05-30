Josef Newgarden has been competing in the IndyCar series since 2012, but this past weekend, he finally ticked off a bucket list item: He won the 2023 Indianapolis 500. The two-time series champion has been one of the greatest ambassadors for American open-wheel racing — but if you’re just catching him on the track each weekend, you’re missing out on so much of what makes Newgarden so special.

Newgarden is one of the big reasons I got interested in IndyCar back in the day, and that came down to all the goofy behind-the-scenes promo videos that Newgarden has been involved in over the years. From going wild at space camp to housing an entire grilled cheese sandwich in one bite, here are some of the greatest Newgarden videos to get you acquainted with a modern icon of American open-wheel.