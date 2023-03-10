2023 Ford Mustang Colors, Ranked

Even if you’re convinced you’re not the type of person who could ever own a Ford Mustang, you still have to respect the way it offers serious sports car performance at a somewhat reasonable price. They’re just good cars. And unlike some other cars on the market today, you can actually get the Mustang in some great colors. Some choices are better than others, though, so we’ve put together the official Jalopnik ranking of the paint colors currently available on the Ford Mustang, starting with the worst and working up to the best.