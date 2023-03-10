2023 Ford Mustang Colors, Ranked

Even if you’re convinced you’re not the type of person who could ever own a Ford Mustang, you still have to respect the way it offers serious sports car performance at a somewhat reasonable price. They’re just good cars. And unlike some other cars on the market today, you can actually get the Mustang in some great colors. Some choices are better than others, though, so we’ve put together the official Jalopnik ranking of the paint colors currently available on the Ford Mustang, starting with the worst and working up to the best.
12 - Oxford White
There’s nothing really wrong with Oxford White. It just isn’t that exciting. Do you actually own the Mustang you’re driving, or is it a rental? The world will never know.
11 - Iconic Silver Metallic
I wish I was joking, but the last time I rented a car, I got a free upgrade to a Mustang GT convertible. What color was it? Iconic Silver Metallic. If you’re buying a Mustang, you can do better.
10 - Shadow Black
A lot of people love black cars, so it’s a little risky putting Shadow Black this low on the list, but it belongs here. It’s more interesting than white or silver, but it doesn’t have the same pizzazz that a lot of other Mustang colors do.
9 - Carbonized Gray Metallic
It’s still a relatively basic gray, so it’s not going to rank too highly on this list. But Carbonized Gray Metallic at least requires a little more imagination than white, silver or black. Only barely, though.
8 - Dark Matter Gray Metallic
Honestly, this one is basically tied with Carbonized Gray Metallic. It could have gone either way, but I give Dark Matter Gray Metallic a slight edge because I like the way it looks a tiny bit more. Some may disagree, but do you really want to start a fight over which shade of gray is better?
7 - Race Red
Finally, a real color. Race Red is definitely more interesting than the previous paint choices, but it’s still playing it a little too safe to rank higher. It’s the color you pick if you want to appear more interesting than you actually are.
6 - Rapid Red Metallic
There we go. Now we’re finally getting somewhere. A lot of people will look at Rapid Red Metallic and just see a red Mustang, but it looks so much better than Race Red. It’s a color you intentionally choose, and it really is worth paying the extra $495 to get.
5 - Atlas Blue Metallic
It may not take the top spot on this list, but Atlas Blue Metallic is still an excellent choice. Or maybe I’m biased because I just think blue cars look great. It’s not a color you see every day, but the world would be a better place if we did.
4 - Eruption Green Metallic
At this point on the list, we’re safely in “you have great taste” territory. Green cars are automatically cool, and Eruption Green Metallic is hard to beat. A couple of other Mustang paint options may beat it out, but if you want a green Mustang, go get a green Mustang.
3 - Mischievous Purple Metallic
You don’t see a lot of purple cars, but every time you do, they look awesome. Odds are, anyone who owns a Mischievous Purple Metallic Mustang has great taste but doesn’t take themselves too seriously. They bought a fun car in a fun color, and they deserve to be recognized for that.
2 - Grabber Blue Metallic
Sorry, Atlas Blue Metallic. Grabber Blue is the superior Mustang blue, and there’s no debating that. OK, maybe there is, but here at Jalopnik, we’re big fans of Grabber Blue. It just looks so good.
1 - Fighter Jet Gray
After we ranked previous grays so low on the list and complained about how boring and predictable they are, you may be surprised to see another gray take the top spot. But dammit, it just looks so good, and if a Mustang drives by in Fighter Jet Gray, you’re definitely going to notice it. It’s just too bad that it’s only available on the Mach 1 Premium.