Much like its platform-sharing sisters, the Dodge Charger and Challenger, the Chrysler 300 is going away after the 2023 model year. But in typical Stellantis fashion, it’s going out with a bang. To celebrate what feels like a 70- year production run (the current generation debuted for the 2011 model year), Chrysler is closing this chapter with a special limited-edition model: T he return of the 300C. O nly 2, 000 examples will be sold in the U.S., with another 200 will be available for Canada.

The big story here is the engine. Chrysler is dropping the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 from the Charger and Challenger Scat Pack into the engine bay of the far-more restrained 300. As is the case in Dodge’s muscle cars, the engine will kick out 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque here . That’s enough power to catapult the big sedan from 0 to 60 mph in a claimed 4.3 seconds. Keep your foot to the floor , and you’ll cover a quarter mile in 12.4 seconds on your way to a top speed of 160 mph.

It may not be the SRT Hellcat engine some (read: I) hoped for, but it’s still super cool!

While the engine is arguably the main event here , Chrysler added a few more things to improve the performance of the 300C. The new top-dog sedan gets four-piston Brembo brakes (painted red, of course) , active dampers, 3.09 final drive with a limited-slip differential, and an active exhaust system with black tips. It’ll produce a sound that Chrysler calls “throaty.”

A few exterior bits will set your 300C apart from all the rest. Chief among them : a tri-colored 300C badge on the grille and trunklid, and a jaunty spoiler out back . All 300Cs will ride on 20-inch forged wheels on all-season performance tires, and black chrome accents abound. The 300C will only come in three colors : Gloss Black, Velvet Red and Bright White. It’s subtle, which has always sort of been the point of the 300.

Inside the 300C, you’ll find Black Laguna leather sports seats up front with an embossed 300C logo and silver contrast stitching. C arbon fiber accents abound. Remember, this is a performance car after all.

All 300Cs will also come with a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, advance brake assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus and Full Speed Collision Warning Plus. Since the 300 is a luxury car, it also comes with heated and cooled front seats as well as a heated steering wheel. Chrysler has long been proud of its Detroit heritage, so it was fitting that the car was introduced near the Spirit of Detroit statue in the city.

Reservation books are now open, and the 300C will set you back $55,000 on the dot. It’s been a good run for the 300 – first introduced in 1955 and reborn in 2005 as the car we know today . It’ll be sad to see a once-iconic car go, but at least it’ll be going out with a bang.