About this time last year I penned a blog entitled “Hallelujah, For The Chrysler 300's Stay Of Execution Will Last At Least One More Year.” Honestly, I didn’t really believe the “at least” part of that headline; that was what we in the business like to call “hedging,” when you have no faith in something you’ve just written but don’t want to look like an idiot at an indeterminate time in the future. And hey, hedging is worth it every now and then, because wouldn’t you know the Chrysler 300 is sticking around for the 2023 model year. Hooray.



Unsurprisingly, we all almost collectively didn’t notice. Stellantis published a press release on September 1 announcing what’s new for the 2023 300. It has one option — the SafetyTec Plus Group, which now comes optional on the base 300 Touring model. Last year’s big addition, if you need reminding, was a new clean air filtration system.

With the SafetyTec bundle comes a 180-amp alternator and 276-watt amplifier, six-speaker Alpine sound system, advanced brake assist, rain-sensing wipers, LaneSense lane departure warning with lane keep assist, ParkSense front and rear park assist, auto high-beam control, full-speed forward collision warning with active braking and adaptive cruise control (ACC) with stop.

On the 2022 Touring L trim, the SafetyTec package cost $2,395. Offering it on the base version as well brings the two closer together, though the Touring L adds luxuries like leather seats and an exterior appearance group with lots of glossy black accents, the sort every 300 owner seems to want.



2023 may hold one additional surprise for Chrysler’s sedan, however, in the form of a “special edition.” The press release says only that information on that nameless model will be “announced later.” Next week’s Detroit Auto Show may provide an opportunity. On Tuesday, the brand published a teaser to Facebook, promising the “bring the power in 2023.”

You’d have to imagine it’s a send-off, right? After all, 2023 will mark the final model year for the 300's LX platform mates, the Challenger and Charger. There’s no need to hedge anymore — the venerable, ancient 300 is finally meeting its end, and it’s best we come to terms with that sooner rather than later. The best way for Chrysler to soothe our grief, I think we can all agree, is by stuffing a Hellcat in the final edition.