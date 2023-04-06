These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022

News

These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022

From unpopular alternative-fuel vehicles to discontinued models carrying over for one last year, each car on this list has a reason for slow sales.

By
Ryan Erik King
Comments (20)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Volkswagen

It would be a compliment to say new vehicle sales were lackluster in 2022. Last year, sales figures were at their lowest in over a decade, with supply chain issues and high-interest rates the most significant factors behind the decline — things mainly outside the control of automakers.

However, many of the industry’s trends remained intact despite sinking sales. The three best-selling vehicles in the United States remained pickup trucks: The Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado and RAM pickups. The other end of the list is an entirely different story. Though, there isn’t a blanket reason why all of the models are down there. Each car on the list has its own reason, from rarely-used fuel sources to discontinued models carrying over.

Here are the 25 worst-selling cars in the U.S. for 2022, based on data sourced from GoodCarBadCar. Note that I have removed new models that were not available for most of 2022.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 27

25. Toyota Mirai — 2,094 sold in 2022

25. Toyota Mirai — 2,094 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Mirai was launched in 2014 as the first mass-produced hydrogen-powered passenger car. Since the Mirai’s debut, the industry has shifted towards battery electric vehicles as the preferred form of emissions-free personal transportation. But Toyota is still holding on to the hydrogen dream and was still able to sell 2,094 hydrogen fuel sedans in the United States last year.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are only 55 retail hydrogen fueling stations in the United States, with 54 of them in California. The only station outside of California is in Hawaii.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 27

24. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class — 2,027 sold in 2022

24. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class — 2,027 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The revived Mercedes-Benz SL debuted in 2021 as a 2022 model-year vehicle. Despite the running start, Mercedes only sold 2,027 coupes last year. Though, the SL still outsold its direct competitor, the BMW Z4, which is featured lower in the rankings.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 27

23. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV — 1,960 sold in 2022

23. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV — 1,960 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Mitsubishi

The plug-in hybrid version of the Mitsubishi Outlander only garners a faction of the sales of its pure internal combustion counterpart. Mitsubishi only sold 1,960 hybrids, while over 40,000 traditional Outlanders left showrooms.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 27

22. Hyundai Veloster — 1,920 sold in 2022

22. Hyundai Veloster — 1,920 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Hyundai

The unique 3-door liftback coupe failed to gain traction in the American market yet again. Hyundai only sold 1,920 Velosters in 2022. The Veloster did not see the 2023 model year and was discontinued by Hyundai.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 27

21. Infiniti Q60 — 1,846 sold in 2022

21. Infiniti Q60 — 1,846 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Infiniti

Infiniti only sold 1,846 Q60 coupes in 2022. Like the Hyundai Veloster, Infiniti discontinued the Q60 after the 2022 model year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 27

20. Volvo 90-Series — 1,821 sold in 2022

20. Volvo 90-Series — 1,821 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Volvo

While Volvo only sold 1,821 models from its mid-size range of sedans and wagons, the figure is a 20 percent increase compared to sales in 2021.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 27

19. Audi A8 — 1,593 sold in 2022

19. Audi A8 — 1,593 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Audi

Audi only sold 1,593 A8 sedans in 2022. The German automaker discontinued the A8 after 2022 to replace it with an electric model. However, the sedan is the lowest-ranked Audi model on this list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 27

18. BMW Z4 — 1,565 sold in 2022

18. BMW Z4 — 1,565 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: BMW

BMW only sold 1,565 Z4 coupes in 2022. The Z4 was refreshed for the 2023 model year but is rumored to be on the chopping block for 2025.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 27

17. Land Rover Discovery / LR4 — 1,488 sold in 2022

17. Land Rover Discovery / LR4 — 1,488 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: DeFacto / Wikimedia Commons

Land Rover only sold 1,488 Discovery SUVs in 2022, specifically the LR4. The LR4 was discontinued in 2016 and replaced with the third-generation Discovery.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 27

16. Lexus LC — 1,387 sold in 2022

16. Lexus LC — 1,387 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Lexus

Lexus sold only 1,387 LC coupes in 2022, a 50 percent decrease compared to sales in 2021. Despite being the brand’s flagship grand tourer, Lexus crossovers and SUVs are far more popular than the LC.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 27

15. Jaguar F-Type — 1,366 sold in 2022

15. Jaguar F-Type — 1,366 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Jaguar

Jaguar only sold 1,366 F-Type coupes in 2022. The F-Type is now a decade old and slated to be discontinued after the 2024 model year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 27

14. Volkswagen Arteon — 1,178 sold in 2022

14. Volkswagen Arteon — 1,178 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen only sold 1,178 Arteon sedans in 2022. The German auto giant will discontinue its flagship internal-combustion sedan in the United States after the 2023 model year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 27

13. Genesis G90 — 1,172 sold in 2022

13. Genesis G90 — 1,172 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Genesis

The Genesis G90 did not fair any better than the Arteon in terms of sales. Genesis only sold 1,172 G90 sedans in 2022. The sedan’s 5.0-liter engine option was discontinued heading into the 2023 model year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 27

12. Jaguar E-Pace — 1,059 sold in 2022

12. Jaguar E-Pace — 1,059 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Jaguar

Jaguar only sold 1,059 E-Pace crossover SUVs in 2022. The internal combustion E-Pace should not be confused with Jaguar’s electric I-Pace, which will be seen later on this list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 27

11. Jaguar XF — 809 sold in 2022

11. Jaguar XF — 809 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Jaguar

Jaguar only sold 809 XF sedans in 2022. The XF debuted in the 2021 James Bond film “No Time to Die.” The publicity didn’t help bolster sales past 1,000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 27

10. Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback — 569 sold in 2022

10. Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback — 569 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Audi

Audi only sold 569 Q4 e-tron Sportbacks in 2022. It is still early days for Audi’s electric sportback. The model may climb out of the bottom 25 by the end of 2023.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 27

9. Fiat 500X — 463 sold in 2022

9. Fiat 500X — 463 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Fiat

Fiat only sold 463 500Xs in 2022. The Italian automaker discontinued the 500X after the 2022 model year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 27

8. Audi TT — 461 sold in 2022

8. Audi TT — 461 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Audi TT

Audi only sold 461 TT coupes in 2022. The TT has been a staple of worst-selling vehicle lists in the United States for years. Audi has finally decided to discontinue the coupe after the 2023 model year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 27

7. Jaguar I-Pace — 439 sold in 2022

7. Jaguar I-Pace — 439 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Jaguar

Jaguar only sold 439 I-Pace electric crossovers in 2022. The British manufacturer skipped producing a 2021 model year I-Pace for a refresh in 2022. Though, the refresh seemingly didn’t help the electric crossover avoid being Jaguar’s worst-selling model.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 27

6. Hyundai Nexo — 408 sold in 2022

6. Hyundai Nexo — 408 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai only sold 408 Nexo hydrogen-powered SUVs in 2022. The Nexo was only available in California, where nearly every U.S. retail hydrogen fuel station is located.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 27

5. Audi R8 — 299 sold in 2022

5. Audi R8 — 299 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Audi

Audi only sold 299 R8 sports cars in 2022. The German manufacturer will discontinue the long-running performance after the 2023 model year as the brand transitions to an all-electric lineup.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 27

4. Acura NSX — 298 sold in 2022

4. Acura NSX — 298 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Acura

Acura only sold 298 NSX coupes in 2022. It was the final year of the revived sports car as Acura discontinued the NSX after the 2022 model year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 27

3. Nissan 370Z — 262 sold in 2022

3. Nissan 370Z — 262 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Nissan

Nissan only sold 262 370Z coupes in 2022. Nissan discontinued the 370Z in 2021 and sold the remaining two-door coupes as it prepared to introduce the 400Z.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 27

2. Dodge Journey — 194 sold in 2022

2. Dodge Journey — 194 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Dodge

Dodge sold only 194 Journey crossovers in 2022. The sales are from the remaining vehicles after the model was discontinued in 2020.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 27

1. Toyota Land Cruiser — 48 sold in 2022

1. Toyota Land Cruiser — 48 sold in 2022

Image for article titled These Were the 25 Worst-Selling Cars in the U.S. in 2022
Photo: Toyota

Toyota sold only 48 Land Cruiser SUVs in 2022, making the off-road capable vehicle the worst-selling vehicle in the United States for 2022. The sales are from the remaining vehicles after the model was discontinued in 2021.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

27 / 27