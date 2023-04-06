It would be a compliment to say new vehicle sales were lackluster in 2022. Last year, sales figures were at their lowest in over a decade, with supply chain issues and high-interest rates the most significant factors behind the decline — things mainly outside the control of automakers.



However, many of the industry’s trends remained intact despite sinking sales. The three best-selling vehicles in the United States remained pickup trucks: The Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado and RAM pickups. The other end of the list is an entirely different story. Though, there isn’t a blanket reason why all of the models are down there. Each car on the list has its own reason, from rarely-used fuel sources to discontinued models carrying over.

Here are the 25 worst-selling cars in the U.S. for 2022, based on data sourced from GoodCarBadCar. Note that I have removed new models that were not available for most of 2022.