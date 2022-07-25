This weekend, I collected over 500 miles in this Jeep Grand Wagoneer, which at first glance most p eople don’t realize it’s a Jeep. And I get it, because it’s likely one of the nicest Jeeps ever forged . With that little bit in mind, I want to know what you, our readers, are curious in knowing about this devilishly handsome monstrosity .

First, it’s huge. While I wasn’t provided the L extended-wheelbase model that is new for 2023, the standard- length Grand Wagoneer is not so tiny either . Just to put into perspective how big this thing is, in the picture posted above, behind the Jeep is half of a Toyota Sienna and a whole 2016 Honda Civic .



The Grand Wagoneer is powered with a 6.4-liter 471 horsepower V8. This thing hauls when it needs to. But at its core, its a $116,000, 6,420-pound living room on wheels. It’s a pretty good sleep inducer too. Most everyone who joined me for a ride in the second row fell asleep . It’s terrifically comfy.



Also, it’s a Jeep! (Just shhh, no one seems to knows it’s a Jeep.) It says Jeep in a couple of places on the body itself, but the badging all says Grand Wagoneer. So, there have been multiple questions, scattered between looks of approval.

It also helps that this large Wagoneer has one of, if not, the best interior on the market today. We honestly need more vehicles that have blue leather as an option. And the features — I’m still finding new ones after three days of driving it. I’ll touch on them in the review, but f rom night vision to cornering lamps that work anytime you turn the wheel, center console cooler, and third-row sunroof, this thing is feature-laden.



While these are just a few of the details of the Grand Wagoneer, I’m sure you have more questions. What do you want to know about it? Let me k now down in the comments.

