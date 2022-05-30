A lot of people will tell you that a BMW 3-series is the standard against which all other sport sedans should be measured. They drive well, they’re luxuriously appointed and, massive grills aside, they look pretty good. But I’ve never driven a new one , so I can’t tell if this comparison is quite fair. T hankfully, this changes now.

For a few days, I’ve got my hands on a 2022 BMW 330e for a run around the East Coast. So as I take my first modern BMW on my first American road trip, what would you like to know?

I’m picking up the car in New York City and heading out east. The plan is to drive through New London (to see if it’s as good as the original), stop off in Westerly for some ice cream that I heard about in a podcast and finish in Cape Cod for some time by the sea.

To eat up the miles, but not the ice cream, I’ve got a fully-charged and fully loaded 330e, which should fit in nicely on the highways of Connecticut, Rhode I sland and Massachusetts.

The 330e comes with a 2.0-liter inline- four engine and an integrated electric motor. Thanks to that electric motor, the car can cover up to 22 miles on battery power alone – well, that’s what BMW claims, at least. B ut we’ll test that out.



There’s also an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and the car I’ll be driving comes with the dynamic handling pack. With this and a few other options, the model I’m testing comes in right around $54,000.

I’m looking forward to finding out about how the car drives on a variety of roads, and am intrigued to see the differences when it runs on gas or electric power.

So, head to the comments section and let me know all your burning questions for this year’s BMW 330e and I’ll do my best to answer them. Also, fire any hot road trip advice in there too!