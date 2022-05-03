We like cars, don’t we folks? But you know what? Cars would be nothing without roads. Much like how the suit makes the man, the road can sometimes make the car.

So, we asked you what state you all think have the best driving roads. Unlike the last time I did an answer of the day, you actually listened to directions... for the most part.

Some of the answers may have been a tad predictable, but I promise you there are some gems in here.

So, sit back, relax and flick through your suggestions for which state has the best driving roads in America. And, yes all photos are from roads that are actually in the states you guys said.