2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Arrives Soon, Starting At $47,995

Jeep’s first dive into electrified vehicles is almost here. FCA announced pricing for two 4xe versions of the ’21 Wrangler. Arriving at dealers early next year, the 4xe hybrid powertrain will be offered on Sahara and Rubicon trims initially. Following the annoying trend that automakers have been pursuing with hot new models, both will be so-called Launch Editions. The Sahara 4xe enters at $47,995, and the Rubicon 4xe will start at $51,695. Both prices are before tax credits, of course.



Only one engine is available for the 4xe versions. Both models come powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The total output of the gas engine and hybrid motors is impressive: 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. That gets routed to its four-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed automatic. If it matters to you, this can hustle the Wrangler to 60 mph in just six seconds, FCA says. The big news, however, is the electrified powertrain.

The 4xe-equipped models get a 17kWh battery and two electric motors. But the range could prove to be a disappointment for some. FCA may be aware of this, as the news release for the vehicle says things like “ ... enough pure electric range to handle most daily commutes” and “... a 17 kWh battery to readily handle most daily commutes and hours on the trail with electric-only power” while making no actual mention of the electric-only range. The release does mention that it gets 50 MPGe — that looks better than the range figure of 25 miles I had to dig for.



Other than the impressive tech it gets, the 4xe versions are all Jeep. The Rubicon has Dana 44 HD wide axles and 20-inch wheels, while the Sahara has a 4:1 Rock-Trac Heavy-Duty Full-Time 4WD System. If you’re wondering how you’ll be able to tell the difference between a Wrangler equipped with 4xe technology and a regular Wrangler, Jeep has special blue accents that set it apart.

Exclusive content identifies the Jeep Wrangler 4xe as the most technologically advanced Wrangler ever. New Electric Blue coloring on the front and rear Rubicon tow hooks stands out against the black bumpers. The unique blue coloring also traces the Rubicon name on the hood, Jeep badge and the Trail Rated badge. Inside, the Wrangler 4xe Rubicon includes unique Electric Blue stitching on the seats and trim.

There is no word on preordering at this time.

