2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Starts At $37,340

It’s just about time for the all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L to go on sale. The build-and-price tool for the new model quietly went live Wednesday, so here are all the pricing and package breakdowns for every Jeep Cherokee L you could ask for. Keep in mind all initial prices exclude the $1,695 destination fee.

First, a little background on the Grand Cherokee L: For the fifth generation, Jeep is finally gracing the Grand Cherokee with a third row with its all-new design. While engines carryover (every trim gets the 3.6-liter V6) everything else is all new. Jeep decided to introduce the three-row Grand Cherokee first with the regular two-row Grand Cherokee slated to debut for the 2022 model year.

Grand Cherokee L Laredo Screenshot : Jeep

There are four trim levels to the Grand Cherokee L: the base Laredo, Limited, Overland, and the top-of-the-line Summit. Four-wheel drive is available on every single trim for an extra $2,000.

The base Laredo is just that: pretty basic. It starts at the aforementioned $37,340. It’s decently equipped at this price with standard features that include 18-inch wheels and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Stellantis’s excellent UConnect 5.



There are five exterior colors, four of which are in the grayscale, available on the Laredo. Each paint color is $345 (even black) except the Bright White Clearcoat at no cost. There are no wheel options or any other options for the exterior aside from two side step options. Available in either black or bright, the steps are either $875 or $975 respectively.



Laredo Interior Screenshot : Jeep

Inside, you can choose between black or tan colored cloth seating at no cost. The only interior options are a $1,695 rear-seat entertainment system, a $1,095 power sunroof and a 60/40 second row beach seat for $695. Aside from a $95 engine block heater, there are three option packages: The first is the Luxury Tech Group I. For $1,295 it gets you things like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated seats, third row USB ports and a wireless phone charger. The second package, the $995 Trailer Tow Package, is your standard towing package to prep the vehicle for things like enhanced cooling for towing. It also includes rear load leveling suspension and auto-leveling headlights. The last package is the $425 Finishing Package by Mopar. It’s just paint protection and splash guards. All in, a Grand Cherokee L with every option except the sunroof and block heater (you can’t combine the sunroof and the rear-seat entertainment system. Jeep lets your backseat passengers either entertain themselves with trees or electronics, not both) comes in at $45,015; $47,015 with 4WD.

Grand Cherokee L Limited Screenshot : Jeep

But if you’re gonna drop that much cheddar on a Jeep Grand Cherokee L, you. might want to check out the next level Limited trim. Starting at $44,340, it builds on the Laredo by coming with more luxury features like wood trim and bigger wheels. Exterior colors are the same though the Limited loses one color. The Limited gets a different standard 18-inch wheel design and gains a 20-inch wheel option for $1,495. The design is similar to a wheel found on the last generation Grand Cherokee. Inside, leather seating becomes available in either black or tan. But selecting leather requires the addition of the Luxury Tech Group II. More on that package in a bit.

Limited Interior Screenshot : Jeep

Limited also offers a bigger 10.1-inch UConnect display for $995 and a panoramic sunroof for $1,795. The aforementioned Luxury Tech Group II is the only option package that’s different from the Laredo. For $2,295 you get a ton of delightful features like front and rear park assist, a surround-view camera system, cooled seats, an off road camera and lots more. Remember, selecting leather seats requires this package. Fully loaded with every option (20-inch wheels, pano roof, etc) a Grand Cherokee L Limited comes in at $55,605; $57,605 with 4WD.



Grand Cherokee L Overland Screenshot : Jeep

For even more luxury, you’re gonna need to head to the Overland trim. It starts at $53,340. Things like 20-inch wheels, leather seating, and a pano roof are standard and, while the same standard four colors are available on the exterior, Overland sees the option of three additional two-tone colors for contrasting body and roof. Two are $345 while one (white with black contrast roof) is no charge. Things get kind of confusing as a black painted roof is listed as a stand-alone option for $695, but it technically isn’t.

Overland Interior Screenshot : Jeep

Interior options are the same for the most part. Nappa leather seating is standard, though two of the leather choices require the Luxury Tech Group IV. That, like the other trims, is where the main differences lie. There are three altogether, with the trailer tow package-carrying over. The first package is the $1,995 Advanced ProTech Group III. That gets you things like pedestrian detecting night vision, HUD display, and something called an intersection collision assist system. The second is the aforementioned Luxury Tech Group IV. The package is required for one set of the Nappa leather seating as the bulk of the package consists of seat comfort. Things like heating, massaging and 12-way adjustment for both front seats and four-zone climate control are in this package. All in you’re looking at $64,505 for a fully loaded Grand Cherokee L Overland; $66,505 with 4WD.



Grand Cherokee L Summit Screenshot : Jeep

But let’s say none of that thrills you. You’re dead inside and only the most luxurious of luxury Jeeps can make you feel alive again. Than brother, the last trim — the top-line Summit — is for you. Starting at $57,340 its the crème de la crème of the the line. Weirdly, only one montone exterior color is available on this trim: Black (much like your soul). The three other colors are all two-tone. Inside there are three Nappa leather colors: Black and gray are like the Overland as well as the extra luxurious option of black with tupelo leather seats, which is sort of like a peanut butter color.

Overland Summit Interior Screenshot : Jeep

The only major interior option is a $1,495 19 speaker Harmon Kardon audio system. The only difference in the option packages are the $1,995 Advanced ProTech Group IV which is essentially a lightened version of the ProTech Group III; and the $245 Luxury Tech Group V which just includes manual second-row window shades and a wireless charging pad. All in, a Grand Cherokee L Summit rings in at $65,065; $67,065 with 4WD.



While the addition of a third row is welcome to Grand Cherokee, there is one noticeable thing missing that might affect sales. Didn’t notice it? It’s ok because it’s subtle enough, you might miss it unless you delve into the details like I have or have already made it down to the dealer. The 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is not an option on any trim. Whether or not that will be the case with the standard Grand Cherokee remains to be seen. But it seems as if the only way to get V8 power in Jeep now is either to go batshit insane with the Wrangler Rubicon 392 or spend even bigger money and get the Grand Wagoneer. But if you can deal with the lack of a V8 and the better fuel economy that comes with it, the Grand Cherokee L looks to be a solid choice for the segment, offering a great combination of luxury, space and off-road capability for buyers.

