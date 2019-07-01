Photo: Mazda

If you happen to be driving your 2019 Mazda 3 and hear or feel some very unnatural rattling, then your car might be one of the ones affected by the recall for wheels that could fall off during driving. You need to get that checked immediately.

The National Highway Traffic Administration recently recalled the 2019 Mazda 3 over a defect that could cause a wheel to fall off. In its recall report, it estimates 25,003 cars are potentially affected, with one percent estimated to have the defect.

Apparently, what caused this was some sort of “manufacturing process error” that meant some cars were built with a “partial gap between the hub bolts and hub flanges” during assembly. The notice also notes that cars that don’t have the default also have this gap, however.

That gap could cause the lug nuts to loosen during “normal driving,” and fall off. That could eventually lead to the entire wheel falling off the car.

Thankfully, no instances of wheels falling off cars have been reported. There have been no reported accidents, injuries or deaths resulting from this defect.

Owners of 2019 Mazda 3s will be notified by mail and should take their cars to a Mazda dealership to have the problem corrected. The fix doesn’t sound too complicated: A technician will simply re-tighten the original parts. Then you can be back on your merry way.

Mazda confirmed the recall in a statement and noted that the lug nuts were initially tightened to the right specification when the cars left the plant. It advises owners to listen for a rattling noise, as this could indicate that the wheel is about to detach from the car. Personally, I think you should get your ass to a dealership before you hear any noises, but it’s good to know nonetheless.