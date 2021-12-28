A 13-year-old boy is dead after an attempted traffic stop. Surveillance video shows the teen filling up his dirt bike with gas, paying for the gas, and then quickly driving away as police pulled into the gas station parking area.

In the video, you can see what looks to be police officers chasing the boy as he speeds down the road.

WPBF25 — a TV station in the area — is reporting that Boynton Beach police are calling the incident an “ officer-involved traffic homicide.” They spoke to family members about the boy, who they identified as Stanley Davis, Jr.

“This kid was loved by the community,” Demetrick Gross, the boy’s uncle, said to WPBF25. “He’s just a fun-going kid. If you knew him before today, brother, I tell you, you would love this kid.”

Gross said he saw police cars chasing the 13-year-old right before the crash.

“The cop was chasing my nephew,” Gross told WPBF25. “I witnessed it with my own eyes.”

Gross declined to speak to Jalopnik about the incident.

Boynton Beach’s mayor Steven Grant was at the scene soon after the incident.

According to a statement from the Boynton Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, the police saw the teen “driving recklessly” on Boynton Beach Boulevard. They gave chase, and that’s when the teen crashed the bike into the 800 block of North Federal Highway.

“I can’t say how difficult it is to think of a loss of someone as young as 13 years old with such a bright future ahead of them,” Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said Sunday during a news conference. “I know that our community is upset. I know there is a lot of emotion.”

The incident prompted rumors, according to Gregory, including that the patrol vehicle came into contact with the dirt bike or that there were secondary crashes.

“But we’ve seen no evidence to substantiate those rumors flying around,” Gregory said. It is also worth noting that there is currently no evidence to the contrary.

The officer involved has also been placed on administrative leave, according to Gregory. Gregory also promised a “thorough and conclusive investigation into what took place.”

The probe is to be led by the Florida Highway Patrol, according to the Police Chief. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office will also investigate the child’s cause and manner of death.



Once the investigation concludes, the Boynton Beach Police department will conduct an internal investigation to determine if there were any policy violations.

Multiple cities, including New York and Baltimore have “no chase” policies to avoid fatal crashes like this. The Boynton Beach Police Department has a pursuit policy, which outlines that an officer can only chase a suspect if they believe they committed a forcible felony.

