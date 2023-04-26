Report Finds Half of Those Injured in LA Police Pursuits in the Last 5 Years Were Bystanders

Los Angeles is known for many things, like sunshine, Hollywood and police chases. Over the years they’ve turned into more of a spectacle than anything. A search of YouTube for local L.A. news stations coverage chases will bring up results with thousands or millions of views. But the reality is that these chases are dangerous situations, and more often than not end in people not involved getting hurt. The L.A. Times reports new findings show just how many people get hurt during these police pursuits.

The numbers from a report presented to L A ’s Board of Police Commissioners are startling. Data shows that in the last five years the LAPD was involved in 4,203 pursuits; 1,032 of those were collisions that resulted in injuries or death; almost half of those — 496— involved injuries to bystanders. Sadly, nine others were killed. Whats more troubling is that fewer fleeing suspects were injured or killed — 462 — compared to those who had nothing to do with the pursuits. Just 60 officers were injured during these pursuits with no deaths.



While many have called for an outright ban on police chases, LAPD Deputy Chief Donald Graham seemed to defend keeping them around, saying the debate over chases is more “nuanced. ” He defended officers actions during chases saying the department has implemented new training policies.

“We’re telling our officers to be proactive and look for these situations [that are] going to cause an increase in the number of pursuits,” Graham claims.



While o ther cities like Dallas and Philadelphia have banned police pursuits over suspected misdemeanors, L A still uses some techniques that other cities have banned as well, namely the PIT maneuver.



While a study by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on alternative approaches the department could use instead of pursing someone is expected to be released in the coming weeks, others at the LAPD are looking to technology to aid in catching suspects. One alternative thats being considered is an adhesive GPS tracker that would stick to a fleeing vehicle called Star Chase. But even with other avenues being considered, department officials are very aware of just how dangerous these pursuits can be.

“ We know that this is the most dangerous thing that we do. These are 3,000-pound bullets that are driving around our city at very high speeds,” Graham said.